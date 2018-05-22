Review: District Merchants Takes on Race, but Doesn't Close the Deal

Playwright Aaron Posner’s intentions in writing District Merchants, his version of Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice, are admirable, and his skill as a writer seems more than fitted to the task. A few years ago, the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company staged a fine version of Posner’s Stupid Fucking Bird — a take on Chekhov’s The Seagull — and the script proved funny and clever, irreverent yet oddly reverent, too. Now Miners Alley is offering Posner’s District Merchants in a regional premiere. It’s an inspired choice by director Len Matheo, given the murky political times that we live in. But while there are a lot of good things in this play, ultimately it doesn’t hold together.

The Merchant of Venice is considered a problem play primarily because of the character of Jewish money lender Shylock, who traps virtuous merchant Antonio into signing a loan secured by a pound of his own flesh and demands the full and lethal payment when Antonio defaults. But almost no one in the play is free of taint. The supposedly virtuous characters denigrate and spit on Shylock. The heroine, Portia, is distinctly racist. And Shylock isn’t the only one obsessed with money. Young Bassanio seems as interested in Portia for her wealth as for herself. Still, all of this is in tune with Shakespeare’s times, and thanks to the playwright’s miraculously large soul, he could also empathize with his despised outcast: Shylock’s “I am a Jew” is one of the most powerful speeches in dramatic history.

A thoughtful exploration of these ambiguities, Posner’s play focuses on discrimination, race, class and the way suffering can breed rage and a thirst for revenge as easily as empathy. Though the action is set in Washington, D.C., during the Reconstruction Era, the characters’ thoughts and struggles also apply to our times. The first act sticks fairly closely to Shakespeare’s plot, adding a couple of surprises, while the second diverges more. Throughout, the characters stop the action to address the audience directly and discuss what’s just happened, each from his or her own viewpoint.