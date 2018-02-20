Abstract, IndyInk’s Retail Store, Finds New Life on Santa Fe Drive

When Aaron Cohrs and Dave Roggeman opened their IndyInk screen-printing studio, gallery and apparel shop at 84 South Broadway in Baker, they were pioneers on a changing retail strip that’s since blossomed up around them with bars, eateries and independent shops for a hip demographic. Roggeman notes that they did so on a $6,000 loan and a lot of hard work, creating a community-friendly business in the process — one that promoted the work of under-the-radar local artists and their own original printed T-shirts and caps up front while providing screen-printing services in the back.

“When we moved to the block fifteen years ago, the landscape of South Broadway was much different, and there were only a handful of businesses,” Roggeman says. “Even fewer businesses from that time are still open. We feel that we have been a huge part of the change on Broadway, helping to make it what it is today.”

And IndyInk changed with the neighborhood, too. Eventually, the entrepreneurial duo moved the production studio to a larger space, transforming the Broadway storefront into Abstract, specializing as before in their own product, but adding other lines of street wear to the shelves. Cohrs and Roggeman had a landlord who understood them and kept their rent affordable, even as the South Broadway real estate began to rise in value.