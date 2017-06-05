100 Colorado Creatives 3.0: Adam Gordon

Entrepreneur Adam Gordon re-envisioned the Temple as an arts community. Adam Gordon

#6: Adam Gordon

As an artist, musician, former RedLine project manager and advocate for social change, Adam Gordon isn’t your typical landlord. But then again, the Temple — an artist haven that’s home to affordable studios, a gallery, the nonprofit arts-mentoring program PlatteForum, the Denver Zine Library, a bakery co-op and the shared art workshop Processus – isn’t a typical space. The story of how Gordon transformed the former Curtis Park synagogue, designed by architects Frank and Willoughby Edbrooke in 1882, into an arts community is a big one in a city seemingly at odds with its artists. Learn more about the man as he answers the 100CC questionnaire.

Lewis Neeff

Westword: If you could collaborate with anyone in history, who would it be, and why?

Adam Gordon: To me, co-creating is a feeling — one I’m constantly wrestling with within myself, as well as with others. I’m somewhat reserved when it comes to collaboration. While I love and am always excited by the unknown that comes from the swirling of energy generated by more than one person, it’s hard for me to pick another person to work with, as my interest lies more in what’s being created, how I connect, how something feels, the sensory experience and the way that vibration resonates through me at any given moment.

So for me, the question is: Who would have similar goals, creatively? At least in theory, the idea of collaborating with creatives like Adam Curtis, Ai Wei Wei, Michel Gondry, Radiohead, Portishead, Chemical Brothers, Massive Attack, Roger Waters, Gustavo Santaollala, Ludovico Einaudi, Jose Gonzalez, Agnes Obel, Justin Vernon, Alt-J, David Block, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Bobby, Explosions in the Sky, Jeff Mangum, Godspeed You! Black Emperor or DJ Shadow appeals to me.

I’d also be interested in partnering with the creators of Gobekli Tepe; Neolithic cave painters; Inca, Egyptian, Anasazi and Khmer Empire architects and astronomers; aborigines; shamans; medicine people; healers; and anyone whose ways of life and social organization differs greatly from my own.

Who in the world is interesting to you right now, and why?

Pneuma Kaeris, for continuing to bridge the gap between universal consciousness and science unapologetically in her pursuit of oneness. I’m presently also interested in Graham Hancock, Abraham Hicks, Nassim Haramein, Joe Rogan, John Oliver and other people behind any positive movement at a moment of transformation.

EXPAND We Kill Everything, a Month of Photography exhibit in the Temple gallery space. Ron Pollard

What's one art trend you want to see die this year?

The hipster bird from Portlandia.

What's your day job?

Different every day: father to my wonderful son, Bryan; co-creator with all of my loved ones, family and friends, all of the wonderful people at the Temple; a writer, vocalist and producer in Sea of Eyes; producer at the Armory; and an explorer of new ways of living with OTG Home.

A mystery patron offers you unlimited funds for life. What will you do with it?

I’d build affordable modular artist pod communities in desirable locations, like Arcosanti and Drop City. I’d establish a global disaster relief network focused on co-creating culturally sensitive communities for displaced people. I’d invest in some sort of meteor-deterrent technology, as well as new ways of communicating telepathically. I’d build a megalith structure in the middle of some desert with ridiculous claims about my power, wisdom and beauty, since we generally remember people by what they leave behind and the extravagance of their memorials.

EXPAND Adam Gordon and Sam Krentzman of Sea of Eyes. Andre Daughtry

Denver, love it or leave it? What keeps you here — or makes you want to leave?

The positive, loving vibrational energy that Denver possesses. I like the cross-sections between natives, Midwesterners and people from both coasts. I love Denver’s openness to new ideas and its supportive community. However, it’s been difficult to become accepted in this community. I’m a hyper person who grew up in Philly, so I talk faster than most people here, and it makes them think I’m a liar.

What's the one thing Denver (or Colorado) could do to help the arts?

Continue to develop patronage for the arts to grow the conditions for a robust creative community.

Artist studios at the Temple. Thomas Evans

Who is your favorite Colorado Creative?

Pneuma Kaeris, Suchitra Mattai, Caleb Hahne, Mario Zoots, Ron Pollard, Detour, Richard Saxton, Zach Reini, Land Lines, Remember the Radio.

What's on your agenda in the coming year?

Continuing to grow and explore as a person. A few more projects at the Temple, including a living history of the building through photography. More musical creation for Sea of Eyes, and hopefully, an artist pod community. Honestly, whatever feels good in flow.

EXPAND Adam Gordon's studio. Lewis Neeff

Who do you think will get noticed in the local arts community in the coming year?

Lewis Neeff, Kahlil Cezanne, Regan Rosberg, Sam Krentzman, the Still Tide.

