Ten (Plus!) Places to Buy Affordable Art in Denver

Matt Sesow, Access Gallery

Are you interested in collecting art but afraid to get your toes wet because of the cost? Quality artworks can be had at affordable prices, if you know where to look and what to look for. For instance, prices come down when there’s no middleman, so don’t be afraid to go directly to an artist whose work you like. Get to know Denver’s co-ops, too, where artists can stretch out and try new things while offering smaller works at lower prices. Even Pirate Contemporary Art patriarch Phil Bender, whose work is included in the Denver Art Museum collection, had art for sale for as little as $20 in his recent show. Studio enclaves like the Globeville Riverfront Arts Center (GRACe) and Helikon open their doors to visitors on First Fridays, allowing direct contact with artists in their studios, as well as a look at current shows in the gallery, and the Denver Art Society operates like an art-focused flea market, supporting unknown artists looking for exposure.

Jason Limon, Sally Centigrade

Art fairs and flea markets are also a good bet: The Art Students League of Denver’s Summer Art Market, where you can find quality deals and meet the artists, is a favorite with the locals. And there’s nothing wrong with buying art off the walls in coffeehouses (Crema, Pablo’s and Bardo are just a few) and boutiques (Sacred Thistle, Goldyn, Lowbrow, Relevant Goods, OkHi Co.), if you like what you see. Zine fests offer up DIY art on turning pages, and even the pricier galleries keep less expensive prints and drawings in bins for discerning buyers.

Don’t be shy, and don’t be afraid to look — looking is free. Buying isn’t, but it’s also not necessarily going to break your bank. Here are a few places, in alphabetical order, to find affordable art in Denver.

EXPAND Carlos Santistevan, "Santos y Cruces." CHAC Gallery

CHAC Gallery and Cultural Center

772 Santa Fe Drive

chacweb.org

303-571-0440

The Chicano Humanities and Arts Council staked a claim on Santa Fe Drive long before it became a thriving arts district, bringing art from the barrio to gallery walls. CHAC remains a cornerstone today in the district, throwing accessible shows, both folkloric and modern, while next door at CHAC North, mini-galleries are maintained by such Chicano community stalwarts as Stevon Lucero, Michael Penny, Daniel Luna and others, as well as rotating featured artists. ¡Viva la cultura!

Jack Estenssoro, Dateline Gallery

Dateline

3004 Larimer Street

ddaatteelliinnee.com

A showcase for emerging and experimenting local artists, the RiNo gallery founded by artists Jeromie Dorrance and Adam Milner in 2013 still carries on today under Dorrance’s direction, offering collectors a direct pipeline to what might become the next big thing in Denver.

Schlayer Design, I Heart Denver

I Heart Denver

Denver Pavilions, 500 16th Street #264, 720-317-2328

Southwest Plaza Mall, 8501 West Bowles Avenue, # 2035, Littleton, 303-918-9715

iheartdenverstore.com

Samuel Schimek’s I Heart Denver focuses on Colorado artists, carrying travel-ready small works and archival prints with price tags that are easy on the eye, as well as hand-screened Colorado-centric T-shirts, housewares and souvenirs. Regardless of what you buy there, you can’t help but support your local artist and thereby chip in to keep the local economy rolling.

EXPAND Skate decks from SKART at Indyink. Indyink

Indyink

84 South Broadway

indyink.com

303-463-9465

Indyink functions as the retail face of a working screenprinting shop, interfacing directly with Denver’s whole DIY design community, which has grown to include some names, like Ravi Zupa, Mike Graves, Scot Lefavor and Ray Young Chu, who’ve gone national. Drop in and you might find, along with Indyink posters and T-shirts, small works by all of the above on the walls for bargain prices.

EXPAND Jonathan Saiz, "The Database," detail. Allison Bartholomew, Leon Gallery

Leon Gallery

1112 East 17th Avenue

leongallery.com

303-832-1599

Leon encourages exhibits that not only stretch the limits of what an artist has to offer, but also cater to collectors of all skill levels looking for a piece of the action. A recent show by Denver artist Jonathan Saiz is a perfect example: Saiz filled the front window with an installation comprising hundreds of tiny paintings enclosed in plastic boxes, which sold for $20 apiece, offering collectors an easy-swinging gateway to ownership.

Keep reading for more places to find affordable art in Denver.