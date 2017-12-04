Tickets Go on Sale Today for Aladdin, the Musical

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is teaming up with Disney for a production of the musical Aladdin .

The genie's out of the bottle: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is joining forces with Disney Theatrical Productions to bring the Broadway musical Aladdin to Denver. Tickets go on sale today, December 4, at 10 a.m.

The blockbuster production, which opened on Broadway in 2014, is based on Disney's Academy Award-winning 1992 animated film Aladdin, which, in turn, is based on One Thousand and One Nights.

The musical boasts five songs from the movie, in addition to a score written by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin. Expect full-throttle cinematic production and lighting design, the kind Disney has perfected.