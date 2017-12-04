 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is teaming up with Disney for a production of the musical Aladdin.EXPAND
The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is teaming up with Disney for a production of the musical Aladdin.
Deen van Meer ©Disney

Tickets Go on Sale Today for Aladdin, the Musical

Kyle Harris, Westword Staff | December 4, 2017 | 7:55am
AA

The genie's out of the bottle: The Denver Center for the Performing Arts is joining forces with Disney Theatrical Productions to bring the Broadway musical Aladdin to Denver. Tickets go on sale today, December 4, at 10 a.m.

The blockbuster production, which opened on Broadway in 2014, is based on Disney's Academy Award-winning 1992 animated film Aladdin, which, in turn, is based on One Thousand and One Nights.

The musical boasts five songs from the movie, in addition to a score written by Alan Menken and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin. Expect full-throttle cinematic production and lighting design, the kind Disney has perfected.

The performances will run April 7 through 28 at the Buell Theatre. Tickets start at $25 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts website.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >