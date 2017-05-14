menu

Readers: New Alamo a Welcome Addition, or More Colfax Gentrification?

Alamo Drafthouse in Sloan's Lake Has Blockbuster Ambitions


Readers: New Alamo a Welcome Addition, or More Colfax Gentrification?

Sunday, May 14, 2017 at 9:48 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Readers: New Alamo a Welcome Addition, or More Colfax Gentrification?
Alamo Drafthouse
The Alamo Drafthouse opened a theater at 4255 West Colfax Avenue this week, in the rapidly changing Sloan's Lake area. This is the Texas-based chain's second location in metro Denver, and it has blockbuster ambitions for cutting-edge programming. But at least one reader doesn't appreciate this artistic addition to the neighborhood. Says Schemel: 

More lameass Colfax gentrification. Here's to making Denver a series of strip malls with the same old shit.

Responds Jill: 

What do you think Colfax was before???? Tanning/nail salons, liquor stores, dollar store, check 

Then there's this from Nicholas: 

Granted, it will make it harder to buy meth, but I love the Alamo.

What do you think of the Alamo? Its new location on West Colfax?

Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake
4255 W. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80204

720-577-4720

drafthouse.com/denver/theater/sloans-lake

