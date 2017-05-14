Readers: New Alamo a Welcome Addition, or More Colfax Gentrification?
|
Alamo Drafthouse
The Alamo Drafthouse opened a theater at 4255 West Colfax Avenue this week, in the rapidly changing Sloan's Lake area. This is the Texas-based chain's second location in metro Denver, and it has blockbuster ambitions for cutting-edge programming. But at least one reader doesn't appreciate this artistic addition to the neighborhood. Says Schemel:
More lameass Colfax gentrification. Here's to making Denver a series of strip malls with the same old shit.
Responds Jill:
What do you think Colfax was before???? Tanning/nail salons, liquor stores, dollar store, check
Then there's this from Nicholas:
Granted, it will make it harder to buy meth, but I love the Alamo.
What do you think of the Alamo? Its new location on West Colfax?
Related Location
4255 W. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80204
drafthouse.com/denver/theater/sloans-lake
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Denver, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Psychic Medium Cindy Kaza
TicketsWed., Jun. 14, 7:30pm
-
Jay Phillips
TicketsThu., Jun. 15, 7:30pm
-
Jay Phillips
TicketsFri., Jun. 16, 7:30pm
-
"The Dinner Detective" Colorado Springs
TicketsSat., Jun. 3, 6:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!