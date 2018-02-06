Review: Alison Bechdel's Fun Home Hits Home at Miners Alley

All of us try to fathom our parents’ lives, to pull the disparate moments of childhood together into something coherent — but few people have as many disparate moments to put together as Alison Bechdel. Fun Home is the musical version of Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel of the same name. Written by Lisa Kron with music by Jeanine Tesori, the show opened on Broadway in 2015 and won five Tony awards; the regional premiere is now showing at Miners Alley Playhouse.

There are three generations of Alison in Fun Home. Adult Alison sits at a desk slightly above the action, sketching and commenting as she looks down on her younger selves and their struggles. Small Alison is dealing with the tyrannical rule of her father, Bruce Bechdel, a high school teacher and funeral home owner. He’s a hard man to live with, a perfectionist, withholding and sometimes cruel. What Small Alison doesn’t know — and her adult alter ego does — is that Bruce is gay and has a taste for teenage boys. Middle Alison, a student at Oberlin College, writes frequently to her father in the hope of gaining his approbation, becomes politically radicalized, and gradually understands her own lesbianism. When she confesses her new love, her father’s response is an ambiguous letter; we sense in his words an aching desire to reach out, but Alison sees only condescension.

Fun Home is Bechdel’s attempt to understand her memories and fathom the complicated mix of anger and love she feels toward the father who insisted she dress “girly” and made her and her two brothers spend most of their time cleaning and organizing the old house he’s obsessively restored to a kind of Victorian perfection with all kinds of frills, flounces and furbelows, along with objects retrieved from abandoned houses and other people’s trash. The musical is also about the process of creation, and adult Alison (like her creator, I imagine) relies on objects because of their power to jog memory and the solidity of the truths they convey: a tarnished jug, a dead mouse, a book by Colette.