All-Star Queens Put Their Best Feet Forward in Semifinals

Ultimate Queen All-Stars Have a Clothes Call in Week Six of Drag Contest


Monday, October 10, 2016 at 7:55 a.m.
By Keith Garcia
Two All-Stars got the kiss-off in week seven as the final four head to the finale.
Anya Nees / embellishments by Keith Garcia
For the semifinals of the Ultimate Queen All-Stars competition at Tracks last week, the category was "Dance & Choreography" — and the girls were stretched and ready for a fantastic and footloose battle, with a double elimination looming. Since one of the contest prizes is a six-month gig at the city's biggest drag show, Drag Nation, being able to hoof it with a stable of capable backup dancers and choreographers is a must.

Kyile Vanderpump opened with a spirited number set to Britney Spears's "Do You Wanna Come Over"; Valerie Shearz whipped her hair to Ariana Grande's "Let Me Love You"; Mani Queen mixed Sia with Gaga and a old-school Michael Jackson "Thriller" breakdown; Gia StaxXx shimmied to Gloria Estefan's "WEPA"; Candy Warhol conjured a conceptual performance of Sia's "Move Your Body"; and Arial StaxXx closed out the night with a red-hot medley of Beyonce.

Arial StaxXx kicked out the jams with her hot number.
Keith Garcia

After all the blood was cleaned off the dance floor, the judges determined that Arial StaxXx had secured her spot in the Final Four of the All-Stars lineup, alongside previous winners Valerie and Kyile. This meant that Gia, Candy and Mani — who were all clocked for various issues with their back-up dancers — had to perform a lip sync battle for the final remaining spot.

At midnight, the three hit the floor to Rihanna and Calvin Harris's "This Is What You Came For," to the roar of exuberant crowd. All three put their best feet forward, but Gia lit a fire, heating up the stage as the audience chanted her name; she wound up with that last place for the finale, set for this Thursday.

Candy, Mani and Gia lip sync for their lives.
Keith Garcia
Gia takes it up a notch.
Keith Garcia

At that battle royale, the four will get two chances to perform: first, a Drag Nation-ready number complete with dancers and production values, and then a solo number reminding the audience why they're still in the competition. The night will also include performances by the Ultimate Queen hosts and mentors: Mia StaxXx, Yvie Oddly, Felony Misdemeanor, Mariah Spanic and Victoria Sextion.

It promises to be the drag event of this fall in Denver. As RuPaul famously exclaims, "Gentlemen, start your engines. And may the best woman WIN!"

Keep reading for photos of the fierce dance-off. (Due to a filming error, audio was unavailable.)

Guest judges Carlos Spears and Khrys'taaal show the girls the moves they're looking for.
Keith Garcia
Co-host Yvie Oddly on the mic.
Keith Garcia
Co-host Mia StaxXx twirled with a golden beard.
Keith Garcia
Kyile Vanderpump.EXPAND
Kyile Vanderpump.
Keith Garcia
Kyile Vanderpump
Kyile Vanderpump
Keith Garcia
Mani Queen.
Mani Queen.
Keith Garcia
Gia StaxXx.
Gia StaxXx.
Keith Garcia
Candy Warhol
Candy Warhol
Keith Garcia
Arial StaxXx.
Arial StaxXx.
Keith Garcia
Ultimate Queen All-Stars concludes on Thursday, October 13, at Tracks, 3500 Walnut Street. Doors open at 7 p.m., with the finale of RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars Season 2 starting at 7:30 p.m.; the UQ All-Stars competition rolls after that, and the party continues until 2 a.m. Admission for 18+ is a $5 cover, $10 after 10 p.m.; 21+ is free. Find more info at tracksdenver.com.

Tracks
More Info
More Info

3500 Walnut St.
Denver, CO 80205

303-863-7326

www.tracksdenver.com

