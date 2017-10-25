Immerse Yourself in Global Travel in All the Places at REI

The reality of traveling the world often isn’t the picturesque image as seen through an Instagram filter. It comprises experiences with people and places that only some are brave enough to step out of their comfort zone to enjoy. Zack Helminiak, the executive producer of All the Places, an adventure film series that is about the immersive travel experience and examines the relationship between food, culture, sport and environment, considers himself a “nomadic person” by nature. He only remains in a country for as long as his tourist visa will allow. While he’s seen his fair share of the world’s hidden treasures with his own eyes, he’s also seen a sensationalized view of travel content pushed onto social media sites by influencers “relying on a Go-Pro.” Through screenings of All the Places, including one at Denver REI, on Thursday, October 26, Helminiak hopes to change people’s perspectives on the accessibility of immersive travel.

“I’ve been traveling for most of my life, and I’m not an expert or a professional athlete, but I’m trying to show that immersing yourself in the culture and meeting real people is easier than everyone thinks,” Helminiak says, adding that All The Places: CocoraVelo will showcase bicycle travel across Colombia’s coffee region.