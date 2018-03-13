Review: BTD Stage's Always...Patsy Cline Hits the Right Notes

After Louise Seger first heard Patsy Cline singing “Walkin’ After Midnight” on the Arthur Godfrey Show in 1957, she became a devoted and committed fan, eventually pestering her local radio station in Houston to play Cline’s “I Fall to Pieces” every single morning without fail. When Seger heard that Cline would be appearing at the Esquire Ballroom, she insisted on arriving with her friends an hour and a half early to secure a table; after seeing Cline arrive alone and then look around, she approached her. Cline greeted Seger and told her she was concerned that the band, which was new to her, would not get the rhythms of the songs right. Seger — who knew every note, intonation and beat by heart — agreed to help the musicians keep time. Which she did, leaping onto the stage and thumping out the beat throughout the set with great and comic enthusiasm — at least as played by Alicia K. Meyers in the BDT Stage production of Always...Patsy Cline, creating a character as starstruck as a schoolgirl and as tough as old Texas boots.

After the performance, Seger invited the singer to her home for bacon and eggs. Once there, Cline took off her shoes, put on an apron and helped cook. Then the two sat at the kitchen table, where they talked for hours. This single encounter resulted in a friendship that continued through letters and phone calls — some in the wee small hours of the morning — over the years, until Cline’s tragic death in a plane crash at the age of thirty.