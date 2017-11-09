Andrew Novick Debuts JonBenet's Tricycle at Denver Film Festival

JonBenet’s Tricycle, the debut film from local renaissance man Andrew Novick, will have its world premiere this weekend at the Denver Film Festival. In advance of the screening, Sally Centigrade Art Gallery will host a filmmaker pre-party and launch of a limited-edition poster starting at 6 p.m. tonight, Thursday, November 9.



The film examines the issues of obsession, tragedy and how media coverage can alter our perception of events. “As much as it is about this murder, it’s also about pop culture and media and the fascination we have with unsolved crimes,” says Novick. “People have always been fascinated by cases like these. Even back in the days of Charles Manson, people followed that in the media. But this was nothing like the cases in the ’90s, with the news cycle and constant attention.”

Known as the “man who collects everything,” Novick has assembled over 10,000 oddities, everything from board games and dolls to human hair and retainers; his collection served as the basis of a landmark art exhibition at the Lab at Belmar in 2009. But the oddest piece in his collection could very well be a tricycle that may have once belonged to Ramsey. When he was living in Boulder twenty years ago, the tricycle fell into his hands shortly after her notorious murder.