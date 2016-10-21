Antique Row Celebrates a Resurgence of Book Stores

After moving seven doors south from its previous location, Gallagher Books reopens this weekend on South Broadway. Alan Prendergast

Used book stores come and go in this town. In recent years, more have been going than coming, thanks to keen competition from online outlets and the growing popularity of Nooks and Kindles. So it's an occasion for celebration when two antiquarian bookshops — one an old friend, the other a new arrival — open within a few steps of each other on South Broadway.

Today through Sunday (October 21-23), the shop owners will be holding a joint open house to welcome customers back to Gallagher Books, 1454 South Broadway, and introduce them to Anderson Butler Rare Books, 1460 South Broadway.

For longtime local collectors, Gallagher Books needs no introduction. Started by Don and Sue Gallagher in 1994, the shop has been a mainstay along Antique Row, with an impressive offering of twentieth-century lit, Western and military history, Americana, children's books, decorative bindings and more. Don died last year, and a substantial rent hike prompted Sue to move the shop seven doors south of its previous location.

The grand re-opening coincides with the debut of Anderson Butler, formerly based in Seattle. Owned by Mark Anderson and Nora Butler Anderson, the shop specializes in the antiquarian, collectible and eclectic — not just books but manuscripts, art and ephemera (such as postcards and diaries), too. One particular area of interest is "The Culture of Time" — books related to almanacs and calendars, horology and astrology, and so on.

New arrival Anderson Butler specializes in "The Culture of Time" — and plans to be open "by chance or appointment." Alan Prendergast

The opening of the two stores, on the same block as The Printed Page Bookshop, makes this particular stretch of South Broadway a destination for the hopelessly bookish — and a worthy second stop for those exploring a similar cluster of eclectic shops (Fahrenheit's, Broadway Book Mall, Mutiny, etc.) a mile or so away along the bustling bazaar of Broadway.

For more on this weekend's openings, contact Gallagher Books at 303-756-5821 or Anderson Butler Rare Books at 303-757-4627.

