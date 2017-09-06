Ten Fabulous Finds at ARC Thrift Stores

ARC Thrift Stores were selling secondhand clothes and housewares to Coloradans decades before Macklemore made thrift shopping the subject of a chart-climbing rap tune. Since ARC opened its first store in 1968, the nonprofit has used proceeds from store sales to support and advocate for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome and autism. Today it employs 300 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and it will debut its 26th Front Range location in Littleton this month.

But ARC isn't all about doing good. You can find some very good buys on the shelves of its stores, whether you're looking for a budget Halloween getup or something fancy and fine. And ARC always has surprises in store, too: Here are ten fabulous recent finds.

EXPAND This rubber chicken purse gives "farmhouse chic" a whole new meaning. Courtesy ARC