Ten Fabulous Finds at ARC Thrift Stores

ARC Thrift Stores were selling secondhand clothes and housewares to Coloradans decades before Macklemore made thrift shopping the subject of a chart-climbing rap tune. Since ARC opened its first store in 1968, the nonprofit has used proceeds from store sales to support and advocate for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, including Down syndrome and autism. Today it employs 300 individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and it will debut its 26th Front Range location in Littleton this month.
But ARC isn't all about doing good. You can find some very good buys on the shelves of its stores, whether you're looking for a budget Halloween getup or something fancy and fine. And ARC always has surprises in store, too: Here are ten fabulous recent finds.
This rubber chicken purse gives "farmhouse chic" a whole new meaning.
Courtesy ARC
Strappy Prada sandals: All that glitters is (bargain couture) gold.
Courtesy ARC
Sporty sun protection in the form of a "Girls in Golf" visor.
Lila Thulin
Unlike an actual ’62 Corvette, this model car has no maintenance costs.
Courtesy ARC
A two-piece suit from Christian Dior.
Courtesy ARC
If you want to "Rock and Roll All Nite," you'll need caffeine (or something stronger) in this KISS mug.
Courtesy ARC
Friends won't miss you if you're wearing this searingly bright jacket (also great for an '80s party).
Lila Thulin
It's got a lot more personality than your assemble-it-yourself credenza from IKEA.
Courtesy ARC
Glittery, studded pumps are the new brass knuckles.
Lila Thulin
Great-Grandma would be proud: These spice containers predate microwaves...by a lot.
Courtesy ARC
ARC will hold its annual fundraising gala, Born to Be Me: A Celebration of the Human Spirit, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 9, at the Hyatt Regency Tech Center, 7800 East Tufts Avenue. Tickets are $150 (with a half-off option for young professionals); buy yours on the Born to Be Me website.
Find more information about ARC stores and services at arcthrift.com.
