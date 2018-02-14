Seven Arty Things to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

Art never sleeps. This weekend in Denver galleries, welcome a couple of new curatorial experiments, an anniversary show, an artistic travelogue and even a highbrow arts-and-crafts workshop. Keep reading and check ’em out.

Tony Ortega: Fotos de Habana Vieja

Dayton Memorial Library, Regis University, 3333 Regis Boulevard, D-20

Through February 28

Opening Reception: Wednesday, February 14, 4:30 to 6 p.m. in the Fireplace Lounge

Denver artist Tony Ortega is best known for his colorful paintings, drawings and prints depicting scenes from everyday Latino life or commenting on the Latino-American culture clash. But Ortega’s current show at Regis University, where he teaches, focuses on photography and, specifically, on beautiful shots taken during his visit last spring to Havana, Cuba, which capture the city’s retro imagery and modern people.

Cyncie Winter, "Sky Come Down." Sync Gallery

SYNChronocity and Blue

Sync Gallery, 931 Santa Fe Drive

February 15 through March 10

Opening Reception: Thursday, February 15, 6 to 9 p.m.

Sync goes two ways at its February opening by showcasing members and non-members in a pair of new exhibits: SYNChronocity, an opportunity for emerging artists to hang work in an established gallery, juried by painter and K Contemporary gallerist Doug Kacena, and Blue, a member show that’s all about the title hue. Together they comprise a whole lot of art, as well as some of that peaceful, bluish feeling.

EXPAND Make your own artsy sunglasses at the Dikeou Pop-Up. Sarah Staton, SupaStore

SupaStore Human Custom Sunglasses Workshop

Dikeou Pop-Up, 312 East Colfax Avenue

Thursday, February 15, 6 to 8 p.m.

SupaStore Human, Sarah Staton’s temporary Denver retail installation offering artist-generated works at the Dikeou Pop-Up space, continues through February. But halfway through the month, you can participate in a hands-on custom sunglasses workshop inspired by the artist-made shades on the shelves. The two-hour make-and-take is free, and materials, including a pair of sunglasses, will be provided. Visit Dikeou’s website for details.

Sarah Bowling, "wingset (no swing or slide)," concrete, acrylic rod, beach balls, leather harness. Sarah Bowling

Sarah Bowling and Mario Zoots: Point of Friction

Dateline, 3004 Larimer Street

February 16 through March 31

Opening Reception: Friday, February 16, 6 to 11 p.m.

Dateline celebrates its fourth anniversary with the powerhouse duo of Sarah Bowling and Mario Zoots, both working on the mixed-message characteristics of human friction, which in its many guises can turn up the direction of a relationship — or burn it up. Bowling juxtaposes unlike materials in sculptures blending the industrial and the voluptuous, while Zoots explores the underworld of personal darkness in canvases spray-painted black and shot with moments of lightness. Come celebrate how lucky we are to still have a gallery like Dateline in Denver.

Jennifer Davis, "Creature & Vampire," paper shooting targets. Jennifer Davis

Chromatic

Alto Gallery, 4345 West 41st Avenue

February 16 through March 17

Opening Reception: Friday, February 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

Denver artists and longtime friends Andrew Hoffman and Max Kauffman have formed a curation team of two that they call Shorts, in the hope that they can “bring art to you as comfortable as you might put on a pair of shorts. Nice and cozy.” Chromatic, a group show of works rendered in singular or reduced palettes, is the first of what they hope will be an ongoing nomadic series of exhibits. There will be live music and refreshments at the reception.

Vinni Alfonso, unfinished work. Vinni Alfonso

Brian Cavanaugh: Small Change

Vinnie Alfonso: Domestic Beasts

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

February 16 through March 4

Opening Reception: Friday, February 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pirate gives space this week to Brian Cavanaugh, whose Small Change installation repurposes common objects into a year’s worth of fantastical kinetic sculptures in the main gallery, and Vinni Alfonso, who delves into the primal versus the domesticated in human nature in the associates' space with Domestic Beasts. If you miss the opening, there will be a second reception on First Friday on March.

EXPAND Daniel Granitto, "The Eternal Afternoon," oil on canvas, 2017. Daniel Granitto

Sad Magic | Daniel Granitto

Collective SML | k, 430 Santa Fe Drive

February 16 through March 30

Opening Reception: Friday, February 16, 6 to 10 p.m.

Denver art incubator Odessa, the ongoing project of arts boosters Corianne Wells and Kristopher Michael Wright, kicks off a new yearlong curatorial series, a first for the team, with Sad Magic | New Works by Daniel Granitto at artist Sammy Lee’s Collective SML | k, at the lower end of the Art District on Santa Fe. Granitto paints hazy, color-rich landscapes, sometimes with human figures lost in the grand outdoors. Odessa will mount six shows in all at the space throughout 2018.

See Westword’s calendar listings for more art events and openings.

