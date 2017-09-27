Five Arty Things to Do This Week in Metro Denver

Fall is here, and so are a host of new art shows going in fresh directions. Be adventurous and try all five of these.

Mark Fitzsimmons: Hard Comforts

Dateline, 3004 Larimer Street

Thursday, September 28, 6 to 11 p.m.

Army veteran Mark Fitzsimmons, now a student at the Rocky Mountain College of Art + Design, takes on post-traumatic stress disorder and social expectations versus the military identity in a one-night pop-up performance on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his enlistment. Hard Comforts takes place in and around a soft-sculpture installation, with two performances at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.

EXPAND Stephen Batura, "Homeland," 2016, acrylic on birchwood. Courtesy of BMoCA

Bruce Price: Sinner in Gingham

Stephen Batura: River Paintings

Ted Larsen: Lined Out

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

1750 Thirteenth Street, Boulder

September 28 to January 21

Opening reception: Thursday, September 28, 5:30 p.m.

A trio of fall exhibits showcasing regional artists takes over BMoCA’s galleries on September 28, including a retrospective of Bruce Price’s 2-D and 3-D works incorporating gingham fabric, Stephen Batura’s monumental paintings based on the historical nineteenth-century photographs of Charles Lillybridge, and Ted Larsen’s scrap-metal installations. That’s an eyeful, and a good one, at that.

EXPAND Kathryn Mussallem, "The Ladies’ Auxiliary, Virginia Beach, VA," November, 2013. Courtesy of CPAC

Americana

Colorado Photographic Arts Center

1070 Bannock Street

Through November 4

Opening Reception: Friday, September 29, 6 to 9 p.m.

CPAC celebrates Final Friday in Denver’s Golden Triangle Art District and heads into autumn with a juried group exhibition with a wide-open Americana theme broken up into categories of people and landscape/architecture. Darren Ching of New York’s Klompching Gallery tossed out the rose-colored glasses to select works by 26 photographers for a show with a national scope and a contemporary view; get a sneak peek at the slideshow on the CPAC website.

Katy Zimmerman and Genevieve Waller, "Diorama of the Cosmos." Courtesy of the artists

Diorama of the Cosmos

Fiske Planetarium

2414 Regent Drive, Boulder

September 30 to December 21

Opening Reception: Saturday, September 30, 7 to 10 p.m.

Denver artists Katy Zimmerman and Genevieve Waller teamed up to create Diorama of the Cosmos, a grown-up kids’ craft project that colors outside the lines of the text-book universe. Have some fun with the installation, a fantastical treatment that picks up where science leaves off and the imagination takes over, and while you’re there, maybe you can catch a planetarium show, too.

Boulder Creative Collective

FLIP

Boulder Creative Collective

2500 47th Street, Suite 10, Boulder

September 30 to October 27

Opening Reception: Saturday, September 30, 6 to 9 p.m.

There will be no pussyfooting around the Boulder Creative Collective’s in-your-face group exhibit FLIP, for which participants were each invited to create a new work on the subject of social change using a medium new to each artist. Expect something fresh: The show poster (see above) will prepare you for what’s in store by giving you the finger; edible photographs and an exterior installation by New Yorker Mary Mattingly are promised, too.

