Five Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

Old-time week at a classic Denver co-op, an opportunity to reimagine life in the city, artists old and new — you’ll find all of this and a chance to be a kid again in galleries and public places this weekend. Here are five ways to kick off your summer with plenty of art and relaxation.

The Pirate Alumni Show

Pirate: Contemporary Art, 7130 West 16th Avenue, Lakewood

June 22 through July 8

Opening Reception: Friday, June 22, 6 to 10 p.m.

Pirate’s 38-year legacy as one of Denver’s earliest and longest-lasting co-op galleries is about to get some well-deserved attention beginning June 22, when a Pirate Alumni Show flaunts a who’s-who of former members from over the decades. Participants include such high-profile names as Margaret Neumann, Bill Stockman, Martha Daniels, Wes Magyar, Matthew Doubek, Michael Brohman, Viviane Le Courtois, Terry Campbell, Claudia Roulier, Marie Gibbons, Janelle Anderson, Peter Illig, Monique Crine, Christine Buchsbaum, Collin Parson, Sigri Strand, Nick Silici and Dale Chisman. Also on view at the opening: associate member Scottie Burgess and Treasure Chest guest artist Travis Hetman.

Francisco Chavira, "The Zipper," detail, 2017. Francisco Chavira, courtesy of Redline

Rethinking Urbanism

RedLine, 2350 Arapahoe Street

June 22 through July 22

Opening Reception: Friday, June 22, 6 to 9 p.m.

RedLine executive director Louise Martorano both juried and curated this large group exhibition, a look at the urban infrastructure in which city-dwellers live as an entity all its own, devoid of human participation. Perhaps it’ll be up to you to reimagine a better city — one with people living in harmony.

Meredith Nemirov draws inspiration from nature at Michael Warren Contemporary. Meredith Nemirov

Meredith Nemirov and Lorelei Schott

Michael Warren Contemporary, 760 Santa Fe Drive

June 22 through mid-July

Opening Reception: Friday, June 22, 6 to 8 p.m.

Get back to nature at Michael Warren, where Meredith Nemirov’s and Lorelei Schott’s abstracted works referencing gardens and pristine outdoor environments open with a reception on Third Friday Collectors’ Night in the Art District on Santa Fe. The two artists arrive at their interpretations in different ways, with harmonious results. Summer is here, inside and out.

See LineScapes by Ayn Hanna at the Dairy Arts Center this weekend. Ayn Hanna

Sherman Finch and Jiffer Harriman, Kinetic Iterations

Laura Ahola-Young, Echo Trail

Ayn Hanna, LineScapes

Madeleine Dodge, Rust

Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut Street, Boulder

June 22 through August 19 (Kinetic Iterations through July 29 only)

Opening Reception: Friday, June 22, 5 to 7 p.m.

$5 donation requested at the door

Boulder’s Dairy Arts Center unveils a four-pack of new exhibits in the galleries this weekend: Laura Ahola-Young’s paintings capturing the transitory nature of wild places in the face of man-made interventions, Ayn Hanna’s layered and printed fiber works, Madeleine Dodge’s documentation of the slow oxidation of steel plates in her garden, and an interstate team multimedia effort by Houston artist Sherman Finch and Boulderite Jiffer Harriman. Artist walk-throughs and talks will make this opening reception a learning experience.

Bounce around in public on Happy City's farewell inflatable dance floor. Stuart Semple, Happy City Denver

Stuart Semple, "JUMP (bring us together)"

17th Street between Wynkoop and Wazee streets

Saturday, June 23, and Sunday, June 24, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Stuart Semple will be packing up his floating smileys and saying goodbye to Denver next week, but not before a hopping good finale: “JUMP (bring us together),” an immersive installation that invites folks to dance and bounce around together on a giant inflatable dance floor set up in LoDo. If you’re the adult who always has to steal a turn in the bounce house when no one’s looking, here’s your wildest dream: license to do so right in public with a like-minded all-ages crowd. Plus, it’s free!

