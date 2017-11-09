Seven Arty Things to Do This Week in Denver

Things are popping in Denver’s art scene this week, as Denver Arts Week continues and new fall shows hit the galleries. Put on your jackets and come out into the cold for these November art events.

The Fence Denver

Former Market Street Station Site, 1600 Market Street

November 9 through January 2018

Launch party and tours: Thursday, November 9, 4 to 6 p.m.

New York-based United Photo Industries has been giving an international roster of photographers a career boost for the last six years with a place on the Fence, a touring outdoor installation of imagery on themes of creatures, home, people, streets, nature, food and play. This year, the 850-foot vinyl mesh banner, representing work by 41 artists, will wrap around a full city block in downtown Denver for the first time, and you’re invited to a free pizza party with two walking tours led by Colorado Photographic Arts Center director Samantha Johnston and Johnston and UPI’s Dave Shelley. The installation will be in place at least through early next year; see if you can find entries by Colorado photographers Brenda Biondo, Carl Bower, Teri Fullerton, Chip Kalback, Katie Kalkstein, Morgan Levy and Paul Sisson.

Explore the mystery installation that is "Dark Fang" at the Art Gym. Mark Friday and Deborah Jang

Dark Fang

Art Gym, 1460 Leyden Street

November 9 through December 2

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 9, 5 to 8 p.m.

A collaboration between longtime Denver artists Deborah Jang and Mark Friday, the massive interactive assemblage Dark Fang will take over the entire Art Gym gallery space. That’s all we know. You’ll just have to solve that mystery by going to see it for yourself, but these two have a history of turning metal and junk into fascinating sculptures. Then come back for a closing reception on December 2, and learn the installation’s whole story during an artist Q&A.

EXPAND Detail of a white-themed work by Nancy Koenigsburg at Space Gallery. Nancy Koenigsburg

White

Space Gallery, 400 Santa Fe Drive

November 9 through December 9

Opening Reception: Thursday, November 9, 5 to 8 p.m.

White is the color of winter and the subject of a new group exhibit by ten Space Gallery artists—Jo Marks Aardsma, Tonia Bonnell, Yoonhee Choi, Carlene Frances, Nancy Koenigsberg, Wendy Kowynia, Gayla Lemke, Diane Mcgregor, Corey Postiglione and Sharon Swidler—working in paint, printmaking, clay, fiber, sculpture and mixed media. The show’s subtle palette will frame a diversity of skills without the subterfuge of color.

EXPAND ATC DEN hosts a TEDx panel on women in art. ATC DEN

Creating Space for "X"/Women in Art

ATC DEN, 3420 Larimer Street

Thursday, November 9, 6 to 9 p.m.

ATC DEN’s Laura Krudener fulfills her goal of turning her RiNo space into both a gallery and a public forum by welcoming a TEDxMileHigh panel on the subject of creative women making inroads in Colorado. Be inspired by Krudener, poet Toluwa Obiwole, welder Bonnie Gregory, ballet dancer Ahita Ardalan, installation artists Kimothy Joy and Jasmine Colgan, and performance DJ Simone Says. The talk is bookended before and after by cocktails and conversation — networking at its best.

Gayla Lemke, "Resist." Gayla Lemke

Bright & Lively: Made In America

Zip 37, 3644 Navajo Street

November 10 through November 26

Opening Reception: Friday, November 10, 6 to 10 p.m.

As a prelude to the holiday season, Zip 37 artist Jill Manos gave over her November member slot to six local clay artists for a show she curated herself. Enjoy and shop works, from the functional to the purely decorative, by Cristine Boyd, Willi Eggerman, Trish Gans, Gayla Lemke, Todd Redmond and Sandy Toland.

Joshua Finley, from the Cartoon Western Series, 2017. Joshua Finley

Ink

Cabal Gallery, 1875 South Broadway

Opening Reception: Saturday, November 11, 6 to 10 p.m.

Think of Cabal Gallery’s Ink exhibition as a coda to Inktober, the international artist challenge to pick up a pen and draw something every day in October. Artists Nixi Le Pixi and Jose Sandroz are showcased, but Cabal crew members will also pitch in with Corrina Espinosa’s interactive projection installation, Joshua Finley’s wicked Cartoon Western series and new work from Mar Williams. Expect a typical Cabal party, with a live tattoo demo included.

EXPAND CT Nelson, "Ammolite Marble," oil on canvas, 2017. CT Nelson

11/11: New Original Works By CT Nelson and Morten Andersen

Knew Conscious Gallery, 2041 Lawrence Street

November 11 through December 2

Opening Reception: Saturday, November 11, 8 to 11 p.m.

Cosmic painter CT Nelson, known for his thickly rendered metaphysical fantasy-scapes, comes out of the shadows for a well-matched duet with Danish artist Morten Andersen, whose works pop on the canvas like synapses in the brain. If you miss the opening, there’s a closing reception on Friday, December 2, from 7 to 10 p.m.

