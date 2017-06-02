Reviewed: Three Art Shows Closing, Six More Exhibits to See Now

"Bob’s Big Boy," by Don Stinson, oil on canvas. Don Stinson

June is here and there is no better time to take a stroll to Denver's galleries and museums. While you're at it, don't wait to stop by these three exhibits that are about to close this weekend: Don Stinson at the David B. Smith Gallery, Lanny DeVuono and Linda Connor at Tina Goodwin Fine Art, and Frank Sampson at Sandra Phillips Gallery. Keep reading for capsule reviews of those, as well as eight more displays around town.

"Cadillac Ranch, Don Stinson. Wes Magyar

Don Stinson. The paintings in Don Stinson: What Lies Between highlight the Western landscape, but artist Stinson adds conceptual content to his otherwise inspiring natural vistas by incorporating intrusive commercial elements into them. These infelicitous elements include tumbledown buildings or rusting signs, and they change the pictures from straightforward depictions of nature to commentaries on our society’s economic foibles and follies at the expense of the natural environment. However, these incursions into the wilderness are themselves old and somewhat charming, rendered lovingly by Stinson. This tames their deleterious effects and actually makes even the ugliest of them seem sort of appealing. In addition to including what could be called eyesores in the midst of the picturesque scenery, Stinson has also incorporated outdoor artworks and dramatic architecture. The artist, who lives in Evergreen, is considered to be one of the most significant contemporary realists active today — not just in Colorado, but throughout the West. Through June 3 at David B. Smith Gallery, 1543 A Wazee Street, 303-893-4234, davidbsmithgallery.com. Read the review of Don Stinson: What Lies Between.

Lanny DeVuono's "Terraforming #1." Courtesy the artist and Goodwin Fine Art.

Lanny DeVuono and Linda Connor. At first glance, the mixed-media drawings that comprise Lanny DeVuono/Terraforming look like depictions of our western landscape, but they're actually invented scenes from extraterrestrial planets in outer space. DeVuono's taking-off point is the idea of “terraforming,” which means to engineer changes to a planet to make it more earth-like so that humans can live on it. The term originated in science fiction but is now used in real science. For DeVuono, terraforming refers to hypothetical vistas on distant planets that she imagines would appear much like those on Earth, and many of these views recall the look of the deserts and mountains of the Southwest. The DeVuono show at Goodwin has been paired with a photo show, Linda Connor/Gravity. Not only are these works different, being mechanically made rather than hand done, but they also take a different approach to the landscape. There are photos of sacred sites around the world, images that depict a fossilized sea bed, and some taken of the night sky through a telescope. Through June 3 at Tina Goodwin Fine Art, 1255 Delaware Street, 303-573-1255, goodwinfineart.com. Read the DeVuono and Connor reviews.

Frank Sampson, “Clowns Looking for Mushrooms," acrylic on canvas. Frank Sampson

Frank Sampson. Sandra Phillips Gallery has made a specialty of representing masters of the Colorado art scene, and surely none of the artists in her stable is as well entrenched in the state’s art history than Frank Sampson, the dean of contemporary magic realism and the subject of the gallery's current exhibit, Frank Sampson New Paintings. Though Sampson has been working for sixty years (he’s 89), all of the paintings in the Phillips show have been done just in the last year. For these works, Sampson sets a stage in the form of a landscape that he populates with figures and animals. The style he uses to render the people and wildlife recalls the charming pictures from old-fashioned storybooks. Sometimes there is a sense of whimsy to the paintings, but other times, despite his lyrical depictions, the paintings have a contemplative or existential mood. Probably the most interesting thing about this show at Phillips is the way it demonstrates how Sampson has followed his own counsel for decades, continuing to make his highly individual work regardless of the comings and goings of the fads and fancies of the art world. Through June 3 at Sandra Phillips Gallery, 47 West 11th Avenue, 300-931-2991, thesandraphillipsgallery.com. Read the review of Frank Sampson New Paintings.

"Kaos #5," by Homare Ikeda, acrylic and oil on canvas. Homare Ikeda

Sam Scott, Homare Ikeda, et al. A pattern of natural forms — in particular, plant shapes — connects the paintings and sculptures on view on the first floor of the William Havu Gallery. Although there’s an aesthetic seamlessness to the whole endeavor, it actually comprises three separate single-artist shows. The festivities begin with Sam Scott – Still Lifes, which highlights unusual pieces by New Mexico’s Sam Scott, typically known for his all-over abstracts inspired by the desert scenery. But the Scotts at Havu are different, with each one depicting a vase filled with flowers. Adjacent to the Scotts is Homare Ikeda, showcasing a group of signature nature-based abstracts by this well-respected Colorado artist. Whereas Scott is working against type, Ikeda is reinforcing his; these paintings are the latest examples of his classic more-is-more aesthetic. Scattered among the Scotts and Ikedas are tabletop sculptures of highly abstracted imaginary plants that make up the solo Rachel Stevens. Up on the mezzanine is Laura Wait, a display of calligraphic abstractions with an Asian look. Through June 17 at the Havu Gallery, 1040 Cherokee Street, 303-893-2360, williamhavugallery.com.

