Five Things for Art Lovers to Do and See This Weekend in Denver

Staying in town over Memorial Day weekend? If an outdoor arts fest sounds tempting as a reason to step outdoors in the city, drop by the Denver Arts Festival, setting up shop on Saturday and Sunday at Stapleton’s Conservatory Green, East 49th Place and Valentia Street. Not your cup of tea? Take an art tour or welcome a new piece of public art — there’s plenty more to do in town over the holiday. Mix some gallery trips into that staycation at these five openings and art events.

Catherine Widgery, "Woven Light." John Grant, Public Art Services

Dedication Ceremony for "Woven Light,” by Catherine Widgery

Uplands Park, 5007 Willow Street in Stapleton

Thursday, May 24, 3 to 4 p.m.

Charged with creating a work of public art, artist Catherine Widgery built a beautiful, airy round room constructed with slats of pale accoya wood and dichroic glass elements to catch the interplay of light and shadows at different times of day. It’s an installation that takes advantage of the Colorado sunshine and is suitable for anyone and everyone to explore. Meet the artist and learn more about the installation; following the dedication, attendees are welcome to visit “Phantom Pavilion,” a new artwork by Volkan Alkanoglu commissioned by the Park Creek Metropolitan District at Stapleton, in nearby Prairie Basin Park.

Tour Burns Park and learn the story behind the sculptures. Denver Public Art

Burns Park Public Art Tours

Burns Park, Alameda Avenue and Colorado Boulevard

Thursday, May 24, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, July 14, 6 to 7:30 p.m.

Free, registration required

The story of the minimalist sculptures in Denver’s Burns Park is a fascinating piece of midcentury-modern Denver art history, though only a few of the original works remain of what was meant to be a temporary installation. They are a familiar sight to anyone driving up and down busy Colorado Boulevard at Alameda Avenue, and if you’ve wondered how they got there, Denver Public Art is hosting two space-limited tours this spring and summer, where public-art docent Rosalie Martin will tell all. Registration in advance is a must; meet at the southeast corner of the park, by the black and red sculpture.