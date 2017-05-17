menu

Artist Forest Ivy Rayne Spotted in 1970s Pink Tux

Model Paul Tashlykov on Style, Shopping and the Denver Fashion Scene


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Artist Forest Ivy Rayne Spotted in 1970s Pink Tux

Wednesday, May 17, 2017 at 6:33 a.m.
By Mauricio Rocha
Forest Ivy Rayne is pretty cool in pink.EXPAND
Forest Ivy Rayne is pretty cool in pink.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha
A A

For some individuals, art is a lifestyle, and that's evident in everything from their profession to their wardrobe. One such artist is Colorado native Forest Ivy Rayne, who dabbles in performance art, music and theater. Although Rayne has faced his share of struggles, including overcoming homelessness, he retains a whimsical attitude in his fashion sense.

"I work in theater, and sometimes concerts, doing lights and sound," he says. "This summer I'll begin teaching English in Korea indefinitely." Before he left town, we chatted with Rayne about his style inspirations, where he shops, and how art, fashion and a fearless attitude work together. 

Artist Forest Ivy Rayne.EXPAND
Artist Forest Ivy Rayne.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?

Forest Ivy Rayne: My style is inspired by a strong sense of campiness and period fashion.

What is your favorite color?

Aquamarine.

Forest Ivy Rayne is looking to the future.EXPAND
Forest Ivy Rayne is looking to the future.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite accessory?

Related Stories

My gold locket with a picture of Jeff Goldblum inside.

What is your favorite film?

Mad Max: Fury Road. I saw it three times in theaters.

The pink tux was tucked away in a closet.EXPAND
The pink tux was tucked away in a closet.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your current jam of the moment?

The Omniboi remix of "Bad and Boujee," by Migos.

Where do you shop?

Thrift stores, eBay, Etsy and FashioNation.

This necklace spells "witch," and is one of Rayne's many accessories.EXPAND
This necklace spells "witch," and is one of Rayne's many accessories.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Upcoming Events

Where did you get the pink tux?

The suit was a find on eBay; some lady had kept it in her closet for decades in perfect condition.

What is your style mantra? 

I just remind myself that I like the way I look, regardless of what anyone else says.

Rayne's pants are accessorized, too.EXPAND
Rayne's pants are accessorized, too.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Tell us about your art.

I make and play music and do some performance art. My latest piece was hanging a deer carcass from an underpass on the Hill in Boulder and force-feeding myself meat till I threw up.

Rayne picked up these blue creeper TUK shoes at FashioNation on South Broadway.EXPAND
Rayne picked up these blue creeper TUK shoes at FashioNation on South Broadway.
Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Describe your style in three words. 

Campy, vintage and fabulous.

Like Rayne, always be fearless and fabulous with your artistic vision, Denver.

Mauricio Rocha
Mauricio Octavio Rocha is a writer for Westword. Rocha graduated from Metropolitan State University of Denver in 2014 with a bachelor's degree in English Writing and a minor in Cinema Studies. He has been writing about fashion and style for Westword since 2012, observing Denver's emerging fashion scene with his weekly street-style column. Rocha also writes songs for his music and art project, VULGAR FEVER.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Sponsor Content

©2017 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >