Artist Forest Ivy Rayne Spotted in 1970s Pink Tux

EXPAND Forest Ivy Rayne is pretty cool in pink. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

For some individuals, art is a lifestyle, and that's evident in everything from their profession to their wardrobe. One such artist is Colorado native Forest Ivy Rayne, who dabbles in performance art, music and theater. Although Rayne has faced his share of struggles, including overcoming homelessness, he retains a whimsical attitude in his fashion sense.

"I work in theater, and sometimes concerts, doing lights and sound," he says. "This summer I'll begin teaching English in Korea indefinitely." Before he left town, we chatted with Rayne about his style inspirations, where he shops, and how art, fashion and a fearless attitude work together.

EXPAND Artist Forest Ivy Rayne. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Westword: Who or what inspires your personal style?

Forest Ivy Rayne: My style is inspired by a strong sense of campiness and period fashion.

What is your favorite color?

Aquamarine.

EXPAND Forest Ivy Rayne is looking to the future. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your favorite accessory?

My gold locket with a picture of Jeff Goldblum inside.

What is your favorite film?

Mad Max: Fury Road. I saw it three times in theaters.

EXPAND The pink tux was tucked away in a closet. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

What is your current jam of the moment?

The Omniboi remix of "Bad and Boujee," by Migos.

Where do you shop?

Thrift stores, eBay, Etsy and FashioNation.

EXPAND This necklace spells "witch," and is one of Rayne's many accessories. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Where did you get the pink tux?

The suit was a find on eBay; some lady had kept it in her closet for decades in perfect condition.

What is your style mantra?

I just remind myself that I like the way I look, regardless of what anyone else says.

EXPAND Rayne's pants are accessorized, too. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Tell us about your art.

I make and play music and do some performance art. My latest piece was hanging a deer carcass from an underpass on the Hill in Boulder and force-feeding myself meat till I threw up.

EXPAND Rayne picked up these blue creeper TUK shoes at FashioNation on South Broadway. Photo by Mauricio Rocha

Describe your style in three words.

Campy, vintage and fabulous.

Like Rayne, always be fearless and fabulous with your artistic vision, Denver.