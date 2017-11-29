Artists Light Up the 38th Street Underpass

Volunteers join members of the So-Gnar Creative Division to paint the south side of the 38th Street underpass on Saturday, November 18, 2017.

Artists will bring light to the once dark and uninviting 38th Street underpass starting November 30, when the RiNo Arts District will celebrate the completion of a two-year transformation of the space.

A light installation, created by artists Katy Flaccavento and Zachary Christopher of Knomad Colab, will complement 996 feet of murals designed by Pat Milbery and Jason Graves and painted by hundreds of residents. One mural on the north side of the underpass was done in 2016, and one on the south side was completed earlier this month.