Volunteers join members of the So-Gnar Creative Division to paint the south side of the 38th Street underpass on Saturday, November 18, 2017.
Volunteers join members of the So-Gnar Creative Division to paint the south side of the 38th Street underpass on Saturday, November 18, 2017.
Photos courtesy of Pat Milbery and Hunter Stevens

Artists Light Up the 38th Street Underpass

Kenzie Bruce | November 29, 2017 | 5:03pm
Artists will bring light to the once dark and uninviting 38th Street underpass starting November 30, when the RiNo Arts District will celebrate the completion of a two-year transformation of the space.

A light installation, created by artists Katy Flaccavento and Zachary Christopher of Knomad Colab, will complement 996 feet of murals designed by Pat Milbery and Jason Graves and painted by hundreds of residents. One mural on the north side of the underpass was done in 2016, and one on the south side was completed earlier this month.

Flaccavento and Christopher were limited in where they could create the installation, called "Arabesque," because the bridge and its walls are both owned by Union Pacific Railroad and cannot be touched. The two ultimately lit the space from the railing beneath the underpass.

“'Arabesque' is the culmination of many individual paths woven together to create a unified fabric, a whimsical experience, and a safe and inviting passageway for community members and visitors alike,” says Flaccavento in a November 29 press release.

Both the lighting installation and the murals play off the gritty, metallic elements of the underpass and employ bright colors.

The new light installation will make the connection between Blake and Wazee Streets safer for pedestrians, bikers and drivers.
The new light installation will make the connection between Blake and Wazee Streets safer for pedestrians, bikers and drivers.
Photos courtesy of Pat Milbery and Hunter Stevens

"We focused on taking the design from the actual railing into account," says Milbery. "The juxtaposition between the gritty freight line [and] the bright colors in the murals and lights is noticeable."

The public is invited to join the unveiling on Thursday, November 30, with a program at 4 p.m. in the parking lot across from the Butcher Block Cafe, and the lighting reveal will take place at sundown. For more information, visit the RiNo Arts District online.

 
Kenzie Bruce has been Westword’s social media editor since May 2017. She is a Mizzou photojournalism graduate and was previously the manager of communications and multimedia for the Dian Fossey Gorilla Fund International in Atlanta.

