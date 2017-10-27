Artists Try to Save City Park Golf Course Trees From Drainage Project

As Denver officials prepare to turn a portion of City Park Golf Course into a stormwater drainage reservoir, a project that will involve cutting down roughly 260 trees, arts activists are staging a last-minute intervention, hoping to save 80 percent of the trees that are slated to be removed to make room for a retention area.
"It’s kind of insane to think that they can’t design isomething that would save more trees than that," says artist Kim Shively, who earlier this week noticed yellow ribbons tied around many of City Park's trees, warning people that they would be removed for construction over the next five days. "That’s a third of the trees in the golf course."
The group's plan is to place flowers, objects and photographs under each doomed tree and to invite the public to see the memorials from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 29 (park at City Park, taking the 23rd Avenue entrance just east of York Street; the golf course is across the street).
"I don’t know if we’re going to be able to get all of them, because there are so many," she says.
While Shively is passionate about the trees, she's no golf booster. "I hate golf. I think golf is stupid, and it’s a huge waste of water resources," she says.
Still, the trees on the golf course serve a critical role in keeping the city cooler — the artists involved in the action describe Denver as "an urban heat island" — and removing them will be a detriment to Denver's already not-so-clean air, Shively notes. And despite the city's promises to replant saplings, it will take decades for them to grow to the size of the 100-year-old trees that will be removed.
While Shively has no hope that the the action will prevent the golf course from closing on November 1, she says, "At the least, we’re hoping we can convince them to save some of the trees."
We will update this story when Parks and Recreation returns messages from Westword.
