Artists Try to Save City Park Golf Course Trees From Drainage Project

As Denver officials prepare to turn a portion of City Park Golf Course into a stormwater drainage reservoir, a project that will involve cutting down roughly 260 trees, arts activists are staging a last-minute intervention, hoping to save 80 percent of the trees that are slated to be removed to make room for a retention area.

"It’s kind of insane to think that they can’t design isomething that would save more trees than that," says artist Kim Shively, who earlier this week noticed yellow ribbons tied around many of City Park's trees, warning people that they would be removed for construction over the next five days. "That’s a third of the trees in the golf course."