Artopia 2017 Tickets on Sale Today
|
Designer Brandi Shigley at Artopia 2016.
Ken Hamblin III
Get ready for the arty party of the new year: Tickets for Artopia 2017 go on sale at 10 a.m. today.
On Saturday, February 25, our annual celebration of art, culture and fashion will once again fill City Hall, at 1144 Broadway. And this round, we're bringing style in off the streets and into the space, where curator Jolt will celebrate four of Denver's most iconic streets — Larimer, Santa Fe, Federal and Colfax — as well as the city's best street artists. The town's top fashion designers will also show their street style in our annual Whiteout fashion show. And, of course, there will be live music and plenty of merriment.
Early entry general admission tickets are $30; general admission tickets are $25. But use your street smarts to get the best deal of all: $100 VIP tickets snag you guaranteed seating by the fashion runway, a reception featuring food from Troy Guard's restaurants and an open bar, a goodie bag and all the art you can handle.
Buy your tickets today at westwordartopia.com.
Related Location
1144 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Get the Arts & Culture Newsletter
Find out about upcoming performances, exhibitions, openings and special events happening in the Denver art and theater scene.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Spencer James
TicketsSat., Dec. 10, 8:00pm
-
"Scrooge: Bah Humbug!"
TicketsFri., Dec. 9, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!