Artopia 2017 Tickets on Sale Today

Designer Brandi Shigley at Artopia 2016. Ken Hamblin III

Get ready for the arty party of the new year: Tickets for Artopia 2017 go on sale at 10 a.m. today.

Related Stories Meet the Designers and Stylists of Artopia 2017

On Saturday, February 25, our annual celebration of art, culture and fashion will once again fill City Hall, at 1144 Broadway. And this round, we're bringing style in off the streets and into the space, where curator Jolt will celebrate four of Denver's most iconic streets — Larimer, Santa Fe, Federal and Colfax — as well as the city's best street artists. The town's top fashion designers will also show their street style in our annual Whiteout fashion show. And, of course, there will be live music and plenty of merriment.

Early entry general admission tickets are $30; general admission tickets are $25. But use your street smarts to get the best deal of all: $100 VIP tickets snag you guaranteed seating by the fashion runway, a reception featuring food from Troy Guard's restaurants and an open bar, a goodie bag and all the art you can handle.

Buy your tickets today at westwordartopia.com.

