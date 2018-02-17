Love Culture? Use It to Get a Special Deal on Artopia Tickets!

A week from now, it will all be over...and you don't want to miss it!
Artopia, Westword's annual celebration of art, culture and fashion, will be livelier than ever this year, on a new night, in a new location, and with a new emphasis on art created before your eyes at The Church, 1160 Lincoln Street. From 7 p.m. until midnight, you'll enjoy an immersive art experience curated by Jolt, with a lineup of 35 artists that includes Rashelle Stetman, Patrick McGregor, Gems, Jymi Zez Shores, Casey Kawaguchi, Ignor, Feli, Jonathan Miner (Mythik), Alicia Cardenas, Balance 313, Patrick McGirr, Noah Baker (Tukeone), Robyn Francis, Lauri Keener, Amanda Jimenez, Andrea Sanchez, Adia, Bill Meuser Fine Art, Andrew Davis, Anna Charney, Nixi Theodora Pixi, Josh Holland, Markham (Shitty Kitten) Maes, Dink C, Scot Lefavor, Collin Kilty, Joshua Nation, Justin Baker, Nick Scotella and Victoriano Rivera.
You'll also get behind-the-scenes glimpses of a fashion show with designers C.R. Lee and Kimono Dragons and styling by Matthew Morris. And along the way, you'll move to live performances by Guilty Pleasure, Erin Stereo, Aviva, SF1, Me Me Monster and more to be announced.
And not only is Artopia on the move, but it's expanding its hours: You can now buy a late-night ticket for $15, which admits you to The Church after 10 p.m. for two more hours of art — and music that will continue until 1:30 a.m.
But we have another ticket deal, too. Although VIP tickets are sold out, we have a special offer on general admission tickets, which get you in the door at 7 p.m. and let you stay until the music stops at 1:30 a.m., too. Through 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, February 20, westword.com readers can get a general admission ticket for $20 — $15 off the regular price. Just use the code "culture" on westwordartopia.com.
See you February 23 at Artopia 2018!
