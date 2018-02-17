Love Culture? Use It to Get a Special Deal on Artopia Tickets!

A week from now, it will all be over...and you don't want to miss it!

Artopia, Westword's annual celebration of art, culture and fashion, will be livelier than ever this year, on a new night, in a new location, and with a new emphasis on art created before your eyes at The Church, 1160 Lincoln Street. From 7 p.m. until midnight, you'll enjoy an immersive art experience curated by Jolt, with a lineup of 35 artists that includes Rashelle Stetman, Patrick McGregor, Gems, Jymi Zez Shores, Casey Kawaguchi, Ignor, Feli, Jonathan Miner (Mythik), Alicia Cardenas, Balance 313, Patrick McGirr, Noah Baker (Tukeone), Robyn Francis, Lauri Keener, Amanda Jimenez, Andrea Sanchez, Adia, Bill Meuser Fine Art, Andrew Davis, Anna Charney, Nixi Theodora Pixi, Josh Holland, Markham (Shitty Kitten) Maes, Dink C, Scot Lefavor, Collin Kilty, Joshua Nation, Justin Baker, Nick Scotella and Victoriano Rivera.