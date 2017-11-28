Get Your Tickets for Artopia 2018 Today!

It's not too early to start thinking about the biggest arty party of 2018. Artopia, Westword’s annual celebration of art, culture and fashion, will be livelier than ever next year, on a new night, in a new location and with a new emphasis on art created before your eyes.

From 7 p.m. until midnight on Friday, February 23, dozens of artists will fill The Church, at 1160 Lincoln Street, painting, sculpting, performing, modeling and offering party-goers full immersion in the artistic process. Jolt is again curating Artopia, creating scenes and spaces with a lineup of artists that includes Gems, Jymi Zez Shores, Casey Kawaguchi, Ignor, Feli, Jonathan Miner (Mythik), Alicia Cardenas, Balance 313, Patrick Kane McGregor, Patrick McGirr, Noah Baker (Tukeone), Robyn Francis, Lauri Keener and Amanda Jimenez.