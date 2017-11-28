Get Your Tickets for Artopia 2018 Today!

It's not too early to start thinking about the biggest arty party of 2018. Artopia, Westword’s annual celebration of art, culture and fashion, will be livelier than ever next year, on a new night, in a new location and with a new emphasis on art created before your eyes.
From 7 p.m. until midnight on Friday, February 23, dozens of artists will fill The Church, at 1160 Lincoln Street, painting, sculpting, performing, modeling and offering party-goers full immersion in the artistic process. Jolt is again curating Artopia, creating scenes and spaces with a lineup of artists that includes Gems, Jymi Zez Shores, Casey Kawaguchi, Ignor, Feli, Jonathan Miner (Mythik), Alicia Cardenas, Balance 313, Patrick Kane McGregor, Patrick McGirr, Noah Baker (Tukeone), Robyn Francis, Lauri Keener and Amanda Jimenez.
While they explore the art, guests can sample cocktails, listen to some of Denver’s best DJs and musicians, and applaud the fourteenth class of MasterMinds. And once again, they’ll be able to browse booths featuring some of Colorado’s coolest shops and services, including Merch Marts, Grim & Darling, Native Clutter and Originate Clothing.
It's going to be quite a party! Artopia presale begins today at 10 a.m. A VIP ticket, $50, includes early entry with open bar and food from 5:30 to 7 p.m., access to a VIP lounge throughout the event, and a gift bag. General admission tickets are $30, which gets you all the art, culture and entertainment you can handle.
To get your tickets, go to westwordartopia.com and use the code ARTOPIA18.
