Artopia Late-Night Tickets on Sale Now!

The 23rd annual Artopia is on the move! Set for Friday, February 23, at The Church, this year's Artopia will take you from room to room, where 35 Denver artists will be creating paintings, sculptures and other pieces; you'll also get behind-the-scenes glimpses of our fashion show with designers C.R. Lee and Kimono Dragons.
And along the way, you'll move to live performances by Guilty Pleasure, Erin Stereo, Aviva, SF1, Me Me Monster and more to be announced!
Artopia is not only on the move, it's expanding hours: Buy a new Late Night ticket for $15, which gets you into The Church after 10 p.m. on February 23 for two more hours of art — and the music continues until 1:30 a.m.!
Artopia Late Night tickets are on sale now; prices increase for General Admission and VIP on Monday, January 15, at 10 a.m. Find more information at westwordartopia.com.
Don't miss this opportunity to witness the creative process of artists Casey Kawaguchi, Andrea Sanchez, Adia, Markham Maes, Dink C, Tyler Lewis, Isaac Lucero Tattoos, Chris Haven, Carlos Anaya, Revolt Tattoo Company, Gems, Jymi Zez Shores, Ignor, Feli, Mythik, Alicia Cardenas, Balance 313, Patrick Kane McGregor, Patrick McGirr, Tukeone, Robyn Huffman, Lauri Keener, Amanda Jimenez and Justin Lopez.
See you at Artopia!
