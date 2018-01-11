 


Artopia Late-Night Tickets on Sale Now!
Kenne

Patricia Calhoun | January 11, 2018 | 11:00am
AA

The 23rd annual Artopia is on the move! Set for Friday, February 23, at The Church, this year's Artopia will take you from room to room, where 35 Denver artists will be creating paintings, sculptures and other pieces; you'll also get behind-the-scenes glimpses of our fashion show with designers C.R. Lee and Kimono Dragons.

And along the way, you'll move to live performances by Guilty Pleasure, Erin Stereo, Aviva, SF1, Me Me Monster and more to be announced!

Artopia is not only on the move, it's expanding hours: Buy a new Late Night ticket for $15, which gets you into The Church after 10 p.m. on February 23 for two more hours of art — and the music continues until 1:30 a.m.!

Artopia Late Night tickets are on sale now; prices increase for General Admission and VIP on Monday, January 15, at 10 a.m. Find more information at westwordartopia.com.

Don't miss this opportunity to witness the creative process of artists Casey Kawaguchi, Andrea Sanchez, Adia, Markham Maes, Dink C, Tyler Lewis, Isaac Lucero Tattoos, Chris Haven, Carlos Anaya, Revolt Tattoo Company, Gems, Jymi Zez Shores, Ignor, Feli, Mythik, Alicia Cardenas, Balance 313, Patrick Kane McGregor, Patrick McGirr, Tukeone, Robyn Huffman, Lauri Keener, Amanda Jimenez and Justin Lopez.

See you at Artopia!

 
Patricia Calhoun co-founded Westword in 1977; she’s been the editor ever since. She’s a regular on the weekly CPT12 roundtable Colorado Inside Out, played a real journalist in John Sayles’s Silver City, once interviewed President Bill Clinton while wearing flip-flops, and has been honored with numerous national awards for her columns and feature-writing.

