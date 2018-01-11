Artopia Late-Night Tickets on Sale Now!

The 23rd annual Artopia is on the move! Set for Friday, February 23, at The Church, this year's Artopia will take you from room to room, where 35 Denver artists will be creating paintings, sculptures and other pieces; you'll also get behind-the-scenes glimpses of our fashion show with designers C.R. Lee and Kimono Dragons.

And along the way, you'll move to live performances by Guilty Pleasure, Erin Stereo, Aviva, SF1, Me Me Monster and more to be announced!

Related Stories Get Your Tickets for Artopia 2018 Today!