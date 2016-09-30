Arts: HOVAB at BMoCA, a Lakewood Art Walk and Street Art Under the Viaduct

Discover the artists of the Glens in Lakewood. Johanna Parker

This weekend you can go outside, both literally and figuratively, at a grand landscape-based exhibit by Boulder artists, on an art walk through a historic Lakewood neighborhood or on a different walk through the grittiest of locales — under the I-70 viaduct.

Jerry Kunkel, "Enough Said (Thomas Moran)," 2011 BMoCA

Evolving Visions of Land and Landscape

Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art

Through January 15

A centerpiece of Celebration! A History of the Visual Arts in Boulder, a county-wide roundup of eighteen exhibits looking back at the artists of Boulder’s storied cultural past, Evolving Visions was curated by former BMoCA co-director Joan Markowitz and focuses on landscape work by a Boulder who’s-who. It’s a stunning show and a perfect introduction to HOVAB, which will continue rolling out receptions and satellite events through January. See the complete lineup of HOVAB exhibitions and events online.

Lonnie Hanzon

Glens Art Walk and Open Studios

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 1

Glen Creighton

Between West Colfax and 20th avenues, from Wadsworth Boulevard to Kipling Street

Lakewood’s oldest neighborhood, Glen Creighton, will open its meandering streets to the public for a showcase of artists living in Lakewood. In all, nineteen will show work; ten studios will also be open, including those of visual dream-weaver Lonnie Hanzon, Halloween folk-art creator Johanna Parker and a host of jewelry-makers, sculptors, painters, photographers, honey-bottlers and even a violin builder. Get the map online and take a stroll.

A mural taking shape under the I-70 viaduct. Thomas Scharfenberg

‘Duct-work: Transforming the I-70 Viaduct

46th Avenue at York Street

Open house: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1

Think of it as a gallery opening under the viaduct: Denver Arts & Venues and its corporate partners invite the public to see ’Duct-work, the result of a week’s work by Denver muralists under I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and York Street, and meet the still-at-work artists at an open-air open house in the streets. There will be food vendors, live spoken word and music, and a community wall open to wannabe urban artists of all ages.

