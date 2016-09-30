menu

Arts: HOVAB at BMoCA, a Lakewood Art Walk and Street Art Under the Viaduct

Twenty-One Insane Murals in RiNo From Colorado Crush 2016


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Arts: HOVAB at BMoCA, a Lakewood Art Walk and Street Art Under the Viaduct

Friday, September 30, 2016 at 7:42 a.m.
By Susan Froyd
Discover the artists of the Glens in Lakewood.
Discover the artists of the Glens in Lakewood.
Johanna Parker
A A

This weekend you can go outside, both literally and figuratively, at a grand landscape-based exhibit by Boulder artists, on an art walk through a historic Lakewood neighborhood or on a different walk through the grittiest of locales — under the I-70 viaduct. 

Jerry Kunkel, "Enough Said (Thomas Moran)," 2011
Jerry Kunkel, "Enough Said (Thomas Moran)," 2011
BMoCA

Evolving Visions of Land and Landscape
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
Through January 15
A centerpiece of Celebration! A History of the Visual Arts in Boulder, a county-wide roundup of eighteen exhibits looking back at the artists of Boulder’s storied cultural past, Evolving Visions was curated by former BMoCA co-director Joan Markowitz and focuses on landscape work by a Boulder who’s-who. It’s a stunning show and a perfect introduction to HOVAB, which will continue rolling out receptions and satellite events through January. See the complete lineup of HOVAB exhibitions and events online

Arts: HOVAB at BMoCA, a Lakewood Art Walk and Street Art Under the Viaduct
Lonnie Hanzon

Glens Art Walk and Open Studios
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, October 1
Glen Creighton
Between West Colfax and 20th avenues, from Wadsworth Boulevard to Kipling Street
Lakewood’s oldest neighborhood, Glen Creighton, will open its meandering streets to the public for a showcase of artists living in Lakewood. In all, nineteen will show work; ten studios will also be open, including those of visual dream-weaver Lonnie Hanzon, Halloween folk-art creator Johanna Parker and a host of jewelry-makers, sculptors, painters, photographers, honey-bottlers and even a violin builder. Get the map online and take a stroll.

A mural taking shape under the I-70 viaduct.
A mural taking shape under the I-70 viaduct.
Thomas Scharfenberg

‘Duct-work: Transforming the I-70 Viaduct
46th Avenue at York Street
Open house: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 1
Think of it as a gallery opening under the viaduct: Denver Arts & Venues and its corporate partners invite the public to see ’Duct-work, the result of a week’s work by Denver muralists under I-70 between Brighton Boulevard and York Street, and meet the still-at-work artists at an open-air open house in the streets. There will be food vendors, live spoken word and music, and a community wall open to wannabe urban artists of all ages.

Related Stories

Want more? See the Westword event listings for current gallery and art museum exhibitions and openings in the metro area.

Related Events

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art
More Info
More Info

1750 13th St.
Boulder, CO 80302

303-443-2122

www.bmoca.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >