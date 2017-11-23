Five Things to Know About Aspen Snowmass This Season

Winter is coming! In this year’s installment of the Edge, Westword’s annual guide to winter activities, we’ve got the what’s what, the what’s new, and the what to do at ski areas and mountain towns across the state. From skiing and snowboarding to new mountain roller coasters, fat-bike tours, snowmobile adventures, hot-springs soaks and more, the Edge — inserted in the November 16 edition of Westword — will help you plan your vacation days, personal days, powder days and sick days from now until spring. Among the resorts now open: Aspen Snowmass.



ASPEN SNOWMASS

aspensnowmass.com

970-923-1227

Aspen Snowmass comprises four of the most incredible mountains in Colorado — Aspen Mountain (aka Ajax), Aspen Highlands, Buttermilk and Snowmass — all on one lift ticket. Aspen Mountain and Snowmass opened on November 23, and Aspen Highlands and Buttermilk open on December 9.

Here are five things you need to know about Aspen Snowmass: