Auraria Students Raising Funds to Bring Black Excellence Tour Here

Trans activists and prison abolitionists CeCe McDonald and Joshua Allen are hitting the road for the Black Excellence Tour, and students on the Auraria campus, including Westword MasterMind and Titwrench co-founder Sarah Slater, are raising funds to bring them to Denver.

Organizers have secured support from ten different organizations, among them Community College of Denver, the University of Colorado Denver and Metropolitan State University of Denver, but they need more money to pull off the event. So they're running a GoFundMe campaign in hopes of bringing the activists to town this spring.