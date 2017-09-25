Pure Barre Pops Up in Belmar With Barre Crawl

Pure Barre is celebrating the opening of its fourteenth studio in Colorado with the unveiling of Pure Barre Belmar on Sunday, October 1. The exercise studio offers low-impact, full-body workouts focused on developing hips, thighs, abdominals and arms. With so many Pure Barre locations in Colorado — and the density of barre locations in Denver alone — owner and new franchisee Kristen Baylis wants to shake things up a bit, and she’s talking about more than just the “shake” associated with the body’s muscles reaching the point of fatigue.

Baylis has plans to foster a community in the Jefferson County community, and she’d like to do so by offering the signature Pure Barre classes via pop-up events.

“I want to try to do at least one pop-up once a quarter,” Baylis says, adding that she’s been successful in this method so far. Pure Barre Belmar “unofficially” opened as a registered franchise on June 8, and the studio space is only now ready. Baylis has been doing pop-up classes to get the community excited about Pure Barre Belmar and donating all of her proceeds to charity.