Five Things to Know About Beaver Creek This Season

Winter is coming! In this year’s installment of the Edge, Westword’s annual guide to winter activities, we’ve got the what’s what, the what’s new, and the what to do at ski areas and mountain towns across the state. From skiing and snowboarding to new mountain roller coasters, fat-bike tours, snowmobile adventures, hot-springs soaks and more, the Edge — inserted in the November 16 edition of Westword — will help you plan your vacation days, personal days, powder days and sick days from now until spring. Opening today: Beaver Creek.



BEAVER CREEK RESORT

beavercreek.com

970-754-0020

Beaver Creek’s officially opens today — November 22 is also the date of its World’s Best Chocolate Chip Cookie Competition — but the season-opening festivities stretch out over several weeks. There’s the annual tree-lighting ceremony on November 24, with an ice-skating show, live music and an evening of Santa’s Workshop experiences for kids and families. Then there’s America’s Winter Opening, November 30 through December 3, that leads into the Audi FIS Birds of Prey World Cup ski races, which will carry extra weight this year in the lead-up to the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Here are five things you need to know about Beaver Creek: