Review: Bekah Brunstetter's Going to a Place Where You Already Are Doesn't Go Far

This Is Us is one of those television shows that catches fire and becomes a kind of cultural meme. On Facebook, you’re likely to read a discussion of plot points, speculation on what’s to come (how did Jack die?), or a description of the evening that a friend has planned curled up on the sofa with a plentiful supply of Kleenex. I have to admit I’ve been part of this legion of fans, though sans Kleenex and only intermittently: While the cast is terrific and the plot and dialogue appealing, every now and then an episode is just too trite and sentimental to swallow. Still, I was delighted and impressed when I heard that the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company had snagged a play by This Is Us writer-producer Bekah Brunstetter for a regional premiere: Going to a Place Where You Already Are. Unfortunately, the tone makes it feel as if Brunstetter has already been here, taking the soggy bits of This Is Us, macerating them in sugar syrup, then serving them up as a new script.

The action begins promisingly with an older couple, Joe and Roberta, seated in church, whispering and joking like teenagers at the back of class as the pastor delivers an unctuous eulogy for a woman Joe knows only from work and his wife not at all. They’re particularly amused by a semi-literate speech delivered by the woman’s great-grandson, who says, “It’s important to talk to your elders and get wisdom from them and stuff, and also now I get her accordion.” Joe (Jim Hunt) is a didactic atheist, but Roberta (Anne Sandoe) finds herself unexpectedly moved by a hymn she used to sing as a child. Where is the dead woman going, she wonders. The cemetery, responds Joe coolly. This scene, searching, sharp and funny, turns out to be the best part of the evening.

Not long afterward, Roberta has an out-of-body experience in which she’s introduced to the afterlife by an inexplicably affectionate angel. She also discovers that a painful backache she’d attributed to pulling up dandelions is in fact a widely metastasized cancer.