The 21 Best Events in Denver, July 11-17

Celebrate pot and great food with Mason Jar. Lindsey Bartlett

It may be hot as hell outside, but don't let that deter you from great events this week, like Mason Jar's Seasonal Pairing Dinner that celebrates cannabis, great food and summer. If being inside is more your thing, don't miss the Sie FilmCenter's Sci-Fi Film Series or Slow Food Nations, a celebration of real food that's both inside and outside. Keep reading for more of this week's best events.

Tuesday, July 11

While aging hipsters may find this hard to believe, it’s been over twenty years since DJ Shadow changed electronic music forever with his groundbreaking debut album Endtroducing, a masterpiece of the genre that still sounds like the future despite its age. A forward-looking pioneer with an old-school turntablist’s skills and a hoarder’s record collection, DJ Shadow — born Joshua Davis — is currently in the midst of the Mountain Will Fall Tour, named for his acclaimed recent album that manages to be a return to form while still breaking new ground. Catch the tour when it lands at the Ogden Theatre, 935 East Colfax Avenue, at 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 11. Tickets, $29.95, are available from axs.com.

Wednesday, July 12

Issues like police shootings and systemic racism come in a sci-fi wrapper in The Burning Metronome: Volume One, a new hardcover graphic novel that collects six issues of the hard-hitting local comic authored by R.

Alan Brooks, penciled and inked by Dion Harris, and colored and lettered by Matt Strackbein. The book made its debut at Denver Comic Con; now the team is branching out for a couple of free metro book-release parties. Meet the trio, along with layout artist Kevin Caron, and get a copy for $29.99 from 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Mutiny Information Cafe, 2 South Broadway, while enjoying a live edition of Brooks’s MotherFker in a Cape podcast and pop-culture freebies from Lowbrow Denver. Can’t make that date? There will be a repeat performance from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Time Warp Comics, 3105 28th Street in Boulder, with entertainment by the Pete & Morty Experience podcast. Learn more or buy a copy online at theburningmetronome.wordpress.com.

A Scanner Darkly. Warner Bros.

Now entering its sixth year, the Sci-Fi Film Series, a partnership between the Sie FilmCenter and the Museum of Nature & Science, plays classics and modern greats of the genre every Wednesday starting on July 12. Each screening is followed by deep-dive discussions about the movies, with Metro State University teacher Vincent Piturro. The series is always packed with viewers eager to find new ways to see familiar films including 2001: A Space Odyssey, The Lobster, Korean monster flick The Host, which opens the festival at 7 p.m., and Richard Linklater's A Scanner Darkly. Screenings volley between the Museum and the Film Center’s big screens. Get tickets at denverfilm.org and watch a trailer for The Host here.

While standing in front of one of the many abstract expressionist works at the Clyfford Still Museum, the bright yellows, bold reds and limitless blacks conjure comparisons in your mind. Is that a perfectly composed Hollandaise sauce? A smear of tomato gastrique? The remnant tangles of squid-ink pasta on a stark white dinner plate? Contemplation turns to hunger inside the echoing, hard-edged museum; there’s no immediate respite, unless you’re there on Wednesday, July 12, when the Friends of Clyfford Still presents Local Tastes, an exercise in culinary artistry from a handful of Denver’s top chefs. Eleven restaurants, bars and other food-and-drink establishments will present their interpretations of Still’s work in edible form from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the museum, located at 1250 Bannock Street. Chat with chefs about their inspiration and enjoy delicious bites, cocktails and art, all for $40 ($30 for members of the Friends of Clyfford Still). Reservations are required; make yours at clyffordstillmuseum.org or by calling the museum at 720-354-4878.

Bud and damn good food come together at Mason jar's Seasonal Pairing Dinners. Lindsey Bartlett

Thursday, July 13

Even before Denver voters approved social consumption, the Mason Jar Event Group was hosting its Seasonal Pairing Dinners. Defying the prevailing stereotype of unwashed and uncouth stoners, Mason Jar invites titans of the nascent industry to network and mingle with supporters and skeptics alike. By pairing a carefully curated selection of the finest strains with a seasonal menu prepared by celebrated local chefs, the events appeal to weed snobs and gourmands alike. To celebrate the arrival of summer, Mason Jar has scheduled a Summer Pairing Dinner on Thursday, July 13, from 6:30 to 10 p.m. at Lone Hawk Farm, 10790 North 49th Street in Longmont, where guests can dine on delicacies from chef Jamey Fader, then dance and blaze the night away. Visit masonjareventgroup.com to learn more and reserve a seat.

Soccer is the international sport, as evidenced by the avid worldwide focus on the FIFA World Cup, which only comes around once every four years. A little closer to home, the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football focuses strictly on the Americas, bringing teams from the U.S., Mexico, South America and the Caribbean together for its touring biennial Gold Cup competition. Perhaps it is to the credit of local soccer fandom that CONCACAF’s 2017 stop in Denver brings a big rematch between 2015’s top contenders, Mexico and Jamaica, to town on Thursday, July 13, as part of a double-header led off by a match between El Salvador and Curaçao. The two-fer evening begins at 6 p.m. at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Get tickets at ticketmaster.com, and keep up with this summer’s Gold Cup stats and standings at goldcup.org.

EatDenver is our city’s trade group for independent, locally owned restaurants. Among the many benefits the organization provides to the restaurant community (job boards, food-service training) as well as Denver at large (the Dining Deck discount packs, Harvest Week), the Big Eat is the most delicious. Every year, top Denver eateries gather at the Galleria in the Denver Performing Arts Complex to serve up their best bites. This year, more than sixty EatDenver member restaurants will participate on Thursday, July 13 — and this is the first year that the event will mark the opening of Slow Food Nations, an international celebration of traditional foods and cooking. Tickets are $65 and include unlimited food and beverages from 6 to 9 p.m., live entertainment and a commemorative glass. Find more information at eatdenver.com/the-big-eat/.

Fans worried that after years away from the mic, Dave Chappelle would pull a J.D. Salinger act and never perform again. Luckily for everyone, over the past few years Chappelle has pursued comedy with renewed vigor. In addition to hosting the now-infamous post-election episode of Saturday Night Live and touring constantly, Chappelle recently released a pair of one-hour specials for Netflix, with a third special on the way. Thanks to frequent appearances on local stages, Colorado comedy nerds have benefited from the Chappelle renaissance more than almost anywhere else in the country, but that’s no reason to delay seeing one of the country’s greatest living comedians. Remarkably, his show at the Bellco Theatre on Thursday, July 13, hasn’t sold out yet. Get tickets, $69.50 to $89.50, posthaste at bellcotheatre.com. The doors to the Bellco, located inside the Colorado Convention Center, 700 14th Street, open at 7 p.m for the 8 p.m. show.

Slow Food USA

Friday, July 14

The Slow Food movement was founded in Italy in 1989 as an opposing force to the spread of — you guessed it — fast food. The organization’s ideals of “good, clean and fair food” came to the U.S. not long after and spread at a snail’s pace from city to city. And now, the first Slow Food Nations, a three-day festival celebrating the cause, has been announced — and Denver has been chosen as the host. From Friday, July 14, to Sunday, July 16, a multitude of food and beverage events, many free of charge, will descend upon the city, including food tastings, classes, symposiums, chef’s dinners and more. Most of the activity will take place at Union Station and Larimer Square, culminating in the Taste Marketplace from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, with more than 100 exhibitors sampling and selling foods from around the world. Slow Food Nations promises to be a full weekend of great food and memorable experiences, so plan ahead: A complete list of events and ticket information are available at slowfoodnations.org.

While circuses typically remind us of sad clowns and sadder elephants, Tatianna TaTa has something much more enticing in mind for the Clocktower Cabaret on Friday, July 14. Featuring physics-defying aerial performers, mind- and limb-bending contortionists and a bevy of buxom burlesque dancers, L’Estrange Menagerie: A Circus is a carnival for the senses. On her mission to create “a sexy twist on the big top,” TaTa has also assembled a rotating roster of entertainers, including jugglers, musicians, illusionists, comedians and stilt-walkers. If you can’t make it to the Cabaret, 1601 Arapahoe Street, this week, don’t fret: The show continues throughout the summer at 11 p.m. every Thursday though August 24. Visit clocktowercabaret.com for information and tickets, $27 to $37.

Edge Theater Company’s summer series continues this week with Joshua Harmon’s Bad Jews, a satirical comedy about hanging on to one’s essential Jewishness in an age of assimilation. Three cousins become embroiled in an argument over a family heirloom and the meaning of faith after the funeral of their common grandfather. Josh Hartwell directs Missy Moore, John Wittbrodt, Chloe McCleod and Ben Hilzer as the key characters, making this a better-than-average reason to spend a blistering summer evening in a cool, dark theater. Bad Jews premieres at 8 p.m. Friday, July 14, and runs Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays and selected Thursdays through August 6. Learn more and reserve tickets, $30, at theedgetheater.com or call 303-232-0363.

