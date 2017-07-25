The 21 Best Events in Denver, July 25-31

Teo Spencer at the Aerial Dance Festival. Nina Reed Photography

Go low, go high and get high at some of the best events in Denver this week, including a visit from former first lady Michelle Obama, an aerial performance that's sure to leave your jaw dropped, and the Mile High Marijuana Showcase. Keep reading — there's more where that came from.

Tuesday, July 25

For thirty years, the Women’s Foundation of Colorado has been at the forefront of efforts to create greater economic opportunities for women. Through extensive research and community outreach, the foundation aims to dismantle the systemic exclusion of women by supporting legislation and sharing its resources to help women become self-sufficient. WFCO has found an ideal guest speaker in former first lady Michelle Obama, a woman of immense accomplishment and tremendous poise, who’ll be joining guests for an insightful and inspiring conversation on Tuesday, July 25, at 5:30 p.m. at the Pepsi Center, 1000 Chopper Circle. Visit wfco.org to learn more and buy tickets, which start at $54.50.

Brilliantly inventive theater impresario Thaddeus Phillips can create a desert on stage with lighting and a suitcase full of sand, and use a cigarette holder and a high-heeled shoe to represent King Lear’s two evil daughters. His work is playful, anarchic and wildly imaginative, so it makes sense that he’s turned his talents to A Billion Nights on Earth, a play for children — ages three to 99, that is — that bills itself as a “theatrical epic inspired by pop-up books, Kabuki stagecraft and parent-child relationships.” Phillips, a Denver native who returns far too infrequently, will stage six previews of A Billion Nights starting Tuesday, July 25, at Buntport Theater, 717 Lipan Street, before the piece goes on to Philadelphia and New York. Performances are at 7 p.m. except for the two on Saturday, which are at 1 and 6 p.m. RSVP for tickets and pay what you can at the door. Learn more at 720-946-1388 or buntport.com.

Experience some of the best restaurants Colfax has to offer at Tasty Colfax. Danielle Lirette

You've been on a bar crawl, of course, but what about a restaurant crawl? Tasty Colfax is here to help you out with that. For $25, you'll be able to wander through a plethora of breweries, bars and bistros on Colfax Avenue between York Street and Colorado Boulevard, sampling bites and beverages left and right. Participating restaurants include Atomic Cowboy and Denver Biscuit Company, Humble Pie, Fat Sully's, Mezcal, Southside Bar Kitchen and To the Wind Bistro. The crawl (which may literally become a crawl as you become weighed down with food) runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25. Find tickets at nightout.com.

Wednesday, July 26

Over 33 informative installments, Nerd Nite Denver has delighted local wonks with a wide-ranging series of talks from experts in various fields. Catnip for those who love documentaries, TED Talks and NPR, Nerd Nite has found a home at the Oriental Theater, 4335 West 44th Avenue, thanks to the joint efforts of host/producer Sara Dee and Sexpot Comedy. This month’s show spotlights CU Denver’s William Schumann discussing his research on the neural behavior of ant colonies. He’ll be joined by Lincoln Carr, a theoretical physicist at the Colorado School of Mines, presenting ideas on how to bridge the academic divide between the sciences and the humanities, as well as graduate research assistant Hannah Aucoin (also from Mines), who’ll examine the “politics of Star Wars.” Join the bespectacled crowd at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, for a unique event that answers the question “What if a great professorial lecture had a full bar?” Tickets are $6 in advance at eventbrite.com, $10 at the door.

Enjoy food and cannabis in a whole new way during Dab & Dine: A Guided Terpene Tour, a sensory exploration of terpenes and food. Attendees will learn about different plant terpenes and how they affect cannabis smells and flavors and will then experience them firsthand with three different strains. After that, attendees will enjoy cannabis-derived terpenes paired with a dinner menu that complements each strain. The dinner and learning experience runs from 6 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at Cultivated Synergy, 2901 Walnut Street. Find tickets, $34, at eventbrite.com.

Watch House of Gold at ATLAS Black Box Theater. Courtesy Square Product Theater

Thursday, July 27

The Big Game takes place 100 years from today, after capitalism has trashed the world (surprise!). Performance artist Kyle Peet joins a band of activists who together find a bunch of old sports equipment and a dusty copy of a book about the history of sports. The group starts reintroducing the topic to the people of the ravished world, and together they invent a new sport that combats injustice. The Big Game will be unleashed for one night only (for free!), on Thursday, July 27, from 6 to 8 p.m. at PlatteForum, 2400 Curtis Street, Suite 100. For more information, go to platteforum.org or call 303-893-0791.

The War on Women, a new collaboration of Boulder theater ensembles Square Product Theatre and Local Theater Company, will address rape culture and sexual abuse in a pair of productions this year, beginning with Square Product’s regional premiere of House of Gold, Gregory S. Moss’s view of an allegorical world as experienced by a fictionalized JonBenét Ramsey. “It’s about something much larger than what happened in Boulder twenty years ago,” Harrison says of the company’s controversial choice for its season opener

in a town that’s never gotten over the unsolved mystery of the highly publicized murder. “It’s not a piece of realism. The characters serve as archetypes; they aren’t meant to represent or fictionalize the real people involved in JonBenét’s story.” House of Gold opens at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 27, and runs on selected dates through August 12 at the ATLAS Black Box Theater on the University of Colorado Boulder campus. For tickets, $11 to $22, visit houseofgold.brownpapertickets.com or call 1-800-838-3006. Local Theater Company’s companion production of Michael Yates Crowley’s The Rape of the Sabine Women, by Grace B. Matthias opens October 27 at the Dairy Arts Center; learn more at localtheatercompany.org.

The last daily newspaper in town will once again offer a stunning lineup of local and national musical acts for its Underground Music Showcase. Benjamin Booker, Red Fang, Zola Jesus and Esmé Patterson will headline the Denver Post event, and local acts from YaSi to Cheap Perfume to Jay Triiiple will perform on fourteen stages in venues all over South Broadway. The four-day festival begins on Thursday, July 27. For tickets, schedules and more information, go to theums.com. Festival passes are $55 ahead of time and $75 the day of the event.

