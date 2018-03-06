The 21 Best Events in Denver, March 6-12

Cure what ails you with one of our top events of the week, from a celebration of Colorado's food and beverage producers to a burlesque show to a William Shakespeare play about a king driven to madness. This week, friends and family of the late DIY artist and musician Colin Ward will gather to celebrate his life. Keep reading for more of our best events of the week.

Tuesday, March 6

Feed your head and your stomach from noon to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 6, when the Eat Colorado Food Show will show off some of the state's most innovative food and beverage producers. The expo, held at the National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt Street, will boast more than 120 producer booths as well as a Zero Waste Street, where you can explore sustainability. There's more food for thought, too, with speakers ranging from Spencer Lomax, director of sourcing for the Kitchen Restaurant Group, to chef Alex Seidel of Fruition and Mercantile Dining & Provision. Admission is free; find out more at eatcolorado.org.

The world of comedy has long been dominated by bros, whose raunchy jokes make comedy a bit snoozy and predictable these days. This has, of course, trickled down, poisoning the humble world of open mics. In an effort to level the playing field, Diagnosis Hysterical has been hosting Stagetime for Women, free open mics on the first Tuesday of the month. This month’s edition, hosted by Emily Zeek, falls on March 6; sign-up starts at 7:30 p.m. and the show begins at 8. While everybody is encouraged to attend (yes, bros, even you), the mic is reserved for women and femmes; solo comics, musicians, actors, poets and sketch-comedy artists are all welcome to sign up. Find out more at facebook.com/diagnosishysterical.

Wednesday, March 7

On the surface, "The Starry Night," arguably Vincent van Gogh’s most famous painting, and Nintendo's iconic video game Super Mario Bros. would seem to have very little in common. But bringing the two together in what might be one of the weirdest art classes around is Canvas and Cocktails, which will host a session at crafty brewery Grandma’s House during which participants will master the art of merging highbrow painting with pop culture. Starry Mario at Grandma's House takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 7, at 1710 South Broadway; tickets, $40, include a free beer. Get yours at the Grandma's House Facebook events page.

Elevate that oh-so-crafty Blue Moon beer with Beethoven and Brews on Wednesday, March 7, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m., when the Colorado Symphony's ongoing series hits Blue Moon Brewing Company, 3750 Chestnut Place. Its largest performance group to date will take advantage of the expansive taproom to serenade drinkers with a selection of classical music while the suds flow. For $65, guests will enjoy a performance by symphony musicians plus appetizers and two pints; $85 VIP tickets include a brewery tour, VIP seating, souvenir glassware and an additional tasting. Because no one in Colorado can truly enjoy a happening without a beer in hand, these events sell out quickly, so nab your ticket at coloradosymphony.org. And if you miss out on this one, you can always book the next event in the series, at Left Hand Brewing on May 30.

EXPAND "Home on the Range" by Arturo Garcia. Arturo Garcia Fine Art

Thursday, March 8

Gender differences are out in the open — so it's high time to have an open discussion on why transgender issues matter. The TRANSforming Gender Conference, now heading into its twelfth year, is a giant step in that direction. Beginning Thursday, March 8, and running through Saturday, March 10, on the University of Colorado Boulder campus, TRANSforming Gender will raise awareness through lectures, panels and workshops presented by national and local transgender, genderqueer, intersex and trans activists and scholars, including keynote speakers Kat Blaque, Sam Bullington and Chase Strangio. The conference, at CU’s Wolf Law Building, 2450 Kittredge Loop Road in Boulder, is inclusive and free to attend if you come with an open mind; learn more at colorado.edu/gsc/conference.

Bison once roamed the West, but the animals were almost extinct by the turn of the last century. Now they're making a big comeback, both on the land and in the imagination.“In the last four years, I have been working on a series of bison paintings titled Tatanka: The Spirit of the Land where the American buffalo is the main character," explains Arturo Garcia. "I believe in storytelling through art, in narrating with paint strokes a visual tale coherent to both the mind and the spirit.” Get the full story from the artist when the exhibit opens at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 8, at the Mexican Cultural Center, 5350 Leetsdale Drive, where the show will remain through May 30. Admission is free, and artwork will be for sale; find out more at mccdenver.org.

Friday, March 9

America's got talent, and our rich refugee population is a major reason why. At the third annual International CITY Talent Night, hosted by the ECDC African Community Center, you'll get the chance to see at least ten young refugees who've settled in Denver demonstrate resilience through self-expression. "This evening represents the success and passion of refugee students here in Colorado," says Melissa Theesen, managing director of ECDC ACC. "It's a tribute to our state's heritage of not only accepting refugees, but celebrating their individual talents and strengths." The show starts at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 9, at Aurora Central High School, 11700 East 11th Avenue; admission is a $2 donation or donated school supply. Get more details at acc-den.org.

Stories written by women, read by men: That's at the heart of That’s What She Said, a fundraiser on Friday, March 9, at the Tivoli Turnhalle on the Auraria campus that will raise funds to establish a scholarship for a student doing gender-equity and social-justice work. Developed out of the University of Colorado Denver's Women and Gender Center, That's What She Said collected first-person pieces from women covering everything from dating to working to sexual assault; their readers will range from high school students to mayoral candidate Kayvan Khalatbari. The Pussy Bros., a female comedy crew, will emcee the fundraiser. A silent auction highlighting women-owned businesses starts at 5:30 p.m., the readings at 7. Admission is pay-what-you-can, with suggested donations from $5.40 to $37 — the latter number the percentage of women in the Colorado General Assembly. For more information, go to thatswhatshesaidco.org.

Learn about some remarkable women through Pioneers: Women Artists of Colorado. Volchan Productions

A quartet of trailblazing Colorado artists — Helen Henderson Chain, Eve Drewelowe, Jean Wirt Sherwood and Muriel Sibell Wolle — come to life in Pioneers: Women Artists of Colorado (1870-1970), a historical retelling of their exploits by Boulder filmmaker Erika O’Conor. By faithfully re-creating scenes stitched together from old photographs and writings, O’Conor demonstrates how these women faced down prejudice and changed the role of women in a developing society — plus, their stories make pretty good yarns. Pioneers screens on Friday, March 9, at 7 p.m. at the Chautauqua Community House, 900 Baseline Road in Boulder; O’Conor will appear in person for a Q&A session. For information and tickets, $9 to $12, go to tickets.chautauqua.com.

SuicideGirls: Blackheart Burlesque is a sexy, smart, geeky, fun pop-culture burlesque show. It's also long-running: The revue has been touring since 2003, and has performed in more than six countries. On Friday, March 9, the cheeky troupe returns to Denver for an 8 p.m. performance at the Summit Music Hall, 1902 Blake Street. Find out more about the show at suicidegirls.com; for tickets, $20 to $80, go to blackheartburlesque.com.

It's game on this weekend for gamers who have a penchant for high culture. The Colorado Symphony will dedicate two evenings to the seldom-intersecting worlds of gaming and classical music when Video Games Live returns to Boettcher Concert Hall on Friday, March 9, and Saturday, March 10. Rather than the chintzy chiptune of yesteryear, the full sonic force of the orchestra will accompany Tommy Tallarico's synchronized video-game footage. The program includes a pre-concert interactive experience that starts at 7:30 p.m. To buy tickets, $15 to $89, and learn more, go to coloradosymphony.org.

One of Shakespeare's most timeless dramas, King Lear is the tragic tale of an aging monarch manipulated by his selfish daughters into dividing his kingdom as he slowly loses touch not only with his subjects, but also with his very sanity. Presented by Fearless Theatre, a bold troupe of local players who incorporate multimedia elements into their genre-defying performances, King Lear opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, March 9, at the Bakery Arts Warehouse, 2132 Market Street, with repeat performances every Friday and Saturday through March 24. Directed by Rhea Amos, the production stars actor/professor Terry Burnsed taking on one of the great roles in the theatrical repertoire. Fearless, indeed. Find the full cast of players and snag a ticket, $15, at fearless-theatre.ticketleap.com.

William Havu Gallery

Husband-and-wife painters Sushe and Tracy Felix are always crowd-pleasers at the William Havu Gallery, and they’re back with another breathtaking exhibit of their modernist Western landscapes rendered in singularly pleasing and distinct ways by each artist. The Modern West opens with a reception on Friday, March 9, from 6 to 9 p.m., and runs through April 21; this month the gallery also introduces Andy Libertone and makes a Mo’Print 2018 nod to works by Werner Drewes, Robert Eckard and the late Dale Chisman on the mezzanine. Havu is at 1040 Cherokee Street; visit williamhavugallery.com for details.

MCA Denver gets into the podcast business with Shut Up & Listen!, a new spring series offering adventures in storytelling and comedy during live tapings in the third-floor cafe. The debut edition, starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 9, kicks off with Shon Cobbs’s artist-profile podcast, Behind the Scene, followed by comedy with Miriam Moreno and Timmi Lasley. In coming weeks, the lineup includes Raconteur Denver on March 23, Denver Orbit on April 6 and Empty Girlfriend on April 20, all highlighting a revolving roster of comedians after the tapings at the MCA, 1485 Delgany Street. Admission is free for members, $5 for everyone else; reserve tickets at eventbrite.com. Learn more at mcadenver.org.

Saturday, March 10

Sprinkle a little altruism on your popcorn Saturday night, when North High School partners with the Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake for a special screening of A Wrinkle in Time. An adaptation of Madeleine L'Engle's Newbery Medal-winning novel, Ava DuVernay's latest film is bursting with CGI spectacle and movie stars clad in colorful costumes. Catch the film on its opening weekend while pitching in to support the next generation of young readers at a special showing at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 10. Tickets are $12.50, and all proceeds go to North High School. The theater is at 4255 West Colfax Avenue; find more details at drafthouse.com/denver.

Colin Ward made magic. Kim Shively

Denver DIY artist, musician and icon Colin Ward passed away on January 31, leaving behind an indelible legacy and an archive of visual and video art and recorded music. His life and work will be celebrated from 5 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, at Bliss Body: A Tribute to Colin Ward, at Black Cube headquarters, 2925 South Umatilla Street in Englewood. Ward was a vocal advocate for affordable housing, so Bliss Body will also serve as a call to action for affordable living in Denver and sustaining creativity in the midst of gentrification. "The idea is to not only pay tribute to Colin's prolific output," organizers say, "but to create a temporary autonomous zone for Denver's DIY community and beyond to see and celebrate the artistic legacy of Colin Ward." Admission is on a sliding scale of $5 to $15 (no one will be turned away); an after-party will be held at a TBA location. Find more information at the event Facebook page.

Back in 1997, the City of Denver paid Clayton Early Learning Trust $2 million for a perpetual open-space conservation easement on the 155-acre parcel that holds the Park Hill Golf Course, which is closing in 2019 while the city installs a stormwater detention facility; neighbors are worried that the course may never reopen, and that Clayton will instead ask the city to relinquish the open-space protections to allow for development of the land. From 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 10, Inter-Neighborhood Cooperation and other neighborhood groups will host the Park Hill Community Golf Course Forum to discuss the uncertain future of the property. The forum takes place at Park Hill Congregational Church, 2600 Leyden Street; admission is free, and active participation is encouraged. (Earlier in the day, INC. will host a discussion on the potential Olympics bid.) Find out more at denverinc.org.

The only place where you can experience Carnaval Brazil-style in these parts is at Brazil Carnaval With Ginga, this weekend at the Mercury Cafe. In addition to music from Ginga, a longtime Colorado samba band, the colorful celebration will include music and dance from Michele Castro, Bateria Alegria, the Samba Colorado Dance Company, Bella Diva Dance and Luciana Da Silva. Authentic Brazilian eats by Silvana's Catering and complimentary dance lessons with Samba Colorado’s Kebrina De Jesus will round out the fun. Shake your tail feathers from 8 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday, March 10, at the Mercury, 2199 California Street. Admission is $25 at brownpapertickets.com; find more details at gingaband.com/carnaval.

Sunday, March 11

Icons are "like a window to God," says Russian-born artist Ludmila Pawlowska. In the 1990s, Pawlowska went on a spiritual journey to Russian monasteries, which inspired the abstract-expressionist pieces now on display in Icons in Transformation. The free touring exhibit runs through April 1 at St. Andrew's Church, 2015 Glenarm Place; the church is open ten hours a week for viewing, including during coffee hour after services from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 11. Find out more at standrewdenver.org/icons.

This is Women's History Month, and the Colorado Chorale will give voice to the subject at The Longing of the Spirit: A Celebration of Women Composers, a concert at 4 p.m. Sunday, March 11, at Central Presbyterian Church, 1660 Sherman Street. “Women have composed music since ancient times, but most have been overlooked, forgotten or barred from publishing,” says Kevin Padworski, artistic director for the seventy-voice chorale. “This unique concert will introduce audiences to female composers, ancient and modern." Selections range from "Laus Trinitati," a 900-year-old chant by Hildegard of Bingen, to the premiere of a new jazz piece by composer Deanna Witkowski. Admission is $20 for adults, $15 for seniors, and free for those 21 and under. Find out more at coloradochorale.org.

Roddy MacInnes Roddy MacInnes

Monday, March 12

University of Denver photography teacher Roddy MacInnes has made a career out of autobiographical documentation, often recording his life through portraits of the people he loves. More than twenty years ago, he came upon an old family photo album at a flea market and was struck by how it mirrored his own interpretations. Dating back to 1917, the album was the handiwork of North Dakotan Nina Weiste, and it has fascinated MacInnes since he found it. Now, in his new photo book, Family Album, he’s juxtaposed his own work with Weiste’s, showing how human connections are universal. MacInnes will introduce Family Album with a slideshow at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 12, at the Tattered Cover Book Store, 2526 East Colfax Avenue. Admission is free, and the book is available for $29.95; learn more at tatteredcover.com.