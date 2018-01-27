Readers' Poll Live: It's Time to Bring Out Your Best!

Yes, it's that time of year again: Time to vote on our Best of Denver 2018 Readers' Poll.
This former cowtown is growing so fast that sometimes you just need to stop, smell the roses, listen to the birds and take stock of what makes life in Denver so special. That's what we're doing right now as we compile our 35th annual Best of Denver, a celebration of everything that's weird and wonderful about this city.
What's the best free service in town? Where's the best spot to take a photo of the sunrise? And what is the very best free entertainment in town? We'll answer these questions and hundreds more on March 29, when the Best of Denver hits the streets...and the web. In the meantime, here's our 2017 winner for Best Free Entertainment:
Denver Public Library Card
denverlibrary.org
You expect to check out books and movies from the local library, but did you know you can also check out experiences? If you have a Denver Public Library card, you can visit the DPL's website to book a free pass to the Denver Museum of Nature & Science, the Museum of Contemporary Art Denver or the History Colorado Center up to thirty days in advance. Each museum offers different plans for families, but they typically start with free admission for two adults; at the DMNS, the one-day membership also includes discounts on ticketed exhibits and IMAX shows. You're more of the outdoorsy type? You can also check out a free, one-week Colorado State Park pass and activity backpack at any DPL branch. Way to go.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
That was the editor's pick. Our readers chose City Park Jazz as Denver's Best Free Entertainment. The Readers' Poll answers give us a chance to highlight even more of the best things around town.
So in 2018, we're again looking for your input on dozens of the categories that will appear in the Best of Denver...and we're also eager to see your suggestions for other categories that we might want to include. (If you have a people, place or thing that you think deserves an award but no idea of what category it might fit in, you can share that, too.)
This year, all voting is online, and your deadline is March 20, which means there's not a minute to lose.
Time to bring out your best! You can vote here.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!