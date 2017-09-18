 


Real Time With Bill Maher
Real Time With Bill Maher
HBO

Bill Maher Announces Two Colorado Shows

Westword Staff | September 18, 2017 | 1:30pm
AA

Bill Maher fans in Colorado have a reason to celebrate: Maher will bring his irreverent humor to Denver on Saturday, May 26, and do a second show on May 27 in Colorado Springs.

Since 1979, Maher has built up his standup career, and over the past two decades has become a major force as a political commentator, interviewing presidents, activists, authors and beyond, first on Comedy Central's Politically Incorrect and then on Real Time.

The Denver show takes place at 8 p.m., Saturday, May 26, at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Performing Arts Complex, and the Colorado Springs event will be held at 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 27, at the Pikes Peak Center, 190 South Cascade Avenue.

Tickets are $59.50 to $95 for Denver and $45 to $95 for Colorado Springs; they go on sale Friday, September 22, at 10 a.m and are available via AXS or by phone at 888-929-7849.

