Bishop Castle, Legendary Colorado Landmark, Closed by Fire

Bishop Castle, the legendary roadside attraction that Jim Bishop began building five decades ago along Colorado 165 in the San Isabel National Forest, just outside of the tiny town of Wetmore, has gone through some tough times lately.

Back in 2015, when Jim and his wife, Phoebe, were both battling health problems, David Merrill, a man they considered a friend, talked Jim into making him a trustee of Bishop Castle. Soon, Merrill was claiming that he owned the property and was turning it into Castle Church - for the Redemption, according to the Custer County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.

The Bishops hired a lawyer and won back their castle, but they acquired some big legal fees in the process. And now they're facing another challenge: Early on March 28, a fire broke out that destroyed a guest house and the Castle's gift shop...the sole source of income for Bishop Castle, since visiting the place is free.