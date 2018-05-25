Brad Poppie Built a Clothing Line for Bodybuilders

Maintaining an impressive physique can be quite a challenge, and finding clothing that complements that muscular physique can be equally challenging. Bodybuilders usually find that off-the-rack dress shirts are too tight around the neck and chest, while big-and-tall shop offerings have excess fabric in the torso. Brad Poppie, a local entrepreneur, author and bodybuilder, had so much trouble finding clothes that fit, he ultimately decided to create his own clothing line.

Author and entrepreneur Brad Poppie. Photo courtesy of Bradley Allen Apparel

Along the way, he attended a Dreamer and Doer workshop hosted by Brandi Shigley, a 2005 Westword MasterMind and founder of Fashion Denver, who helped bring his idea for a clothing line for muscular men to life.

Now, after years of planning, Poppie is ready to launch his Denver-based brand, Bradley Allen Apparel, which specializes in comfortable, affordable dress shirts with a tailored fit. The line will be unveiled at a party and fashion show on Saturday, May 26, at Armbrust Pro Gym in Wheat Ridge. The men in the fashion show will be wearing Bradley Allen Apparel, of course, while the women will model designs by Francis Roces and James Silvrants, with hair and makeup by Glam at the Grove. The event will also feature local music, food and drinks; guests will get a 20 percent discount on Bradley Allen Apparel.