Sneak a Peek at Breckenridge Brewery’s Artsy New Look

Say goodbye to summer Colorado-style, drinking craft beers while perusing art in a non-gallery setting. From 4 to 7 p.m. today, September 21, Breckenridge Brewery will unveil its new packaging designs at a special exhibition at the Farm House Restaurant at Breckenridge Brewery, 2920 Brewery Lane in Littleton.

Created by German graphic designer Florian Schommer – and commissioned through a partnership with Chicago-based VSA Partners – the forthcoming designs are colorful scenes meant to capture small moments in time. Colorado time, that is. “The illustrations feature iconic Colorado formations, like our beautiful mountains and inviting landscapes,” explains Todd Usry, president and brewmaster at Breckenridge Brewery.

It had been nine years since the brewery had updated its labels, and in the meantime, it had gone through first a merger with the Wynkoop Brewing Company, then an acquisition by Anheuser-Busch InBev. The company was looking for something artistic that would pay homage to its past while representing “the creativity, innovation, craftsmanship, and attention to detail that goes into all of our beers,” says George O’Neill, director of sales and marketing.

“We chose to work with Florian Schommer for the illustrations because his work gives a depth that’s unique to traditional beer-package designs,” Usry explains. “Since the artwork is so intrinsic to the look and feel that we wanted to portray, it made sense to unveil our new packaging Thursday in the form of an art show.”

Breckenridge Brewery

Walking through the pop-up gallery at the Farm House, you’ll notice right away that even from his studio in Hamburg, Schommer was able to capture our state at its very best. The little brewpub that opened in a mountain town almost thirty years ago has come a long way.

Your beer bottle might be empty at the end of the evening, but you don’t have to leave the exhibition empty-handed. Three pieces of framed art will be raffled off at Breckenridge Brewery’s art show, and all proceeds from the raffle will benefit RedLine,the nonprofit contemporary art center fostering engagement between artists and communities to create positive social change.

The Farm House is located at 2920 Brewery Lane (off South Santa Fe) in Littleton. For more information, visit Breckenridge Brewery’s website.

