Five Things to Know About Breckenridge This Season

Winter is coming! In this year’s installment of the Edge, Westword’s annual guide to winter activities, we’ve got the what’s what, the what’s new, and the what to do at ski areas and mountain towns across the state. From skiing and snowboarding to new mountain roller coasters, fat-bike tours, snowmobile adventures, hot-springs soaks and more, the Edge — inserted in the November 16 edition of Westword — will help you plan your vacation days, personal days, powder days and sick days from now until spring. Here's the scoop on Breckenridge.

BRECKENRIDGE SKI RESORT

breckenridge.com

970-453-5000

Breck opened on November 10, and resort improvements this season include the upgraded Falcon SuperChair on Peak 10, now a high-speed six-person chairlift, which should help with lift lines in one of the mountain’s most popular zones.

Here are five things you need to know about Breckenridge: