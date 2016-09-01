Buntport Brings Back Middle Aged People Sitting in Boxes

Erik Edborg and Erin Rollman in Buntport’s Middle Aged People Sitting in Boxes. Buntport Theater Company

Buntport Theater Company is kicking off the fall season by bringing back Middle Aged People Sitting in Boxes; the show opens tomorrow. Here's our capsule review of the original production:

A clothesline on which tops and bras are hung spans the stage. Other than that, the set consists of four shrouded forms that are eventually unshrouded to reveal four middle-aged people sitting in boxes – if you consider Buntport Theater Company's Brian Colonna, Erin Rollman, Hannah Duggan and Erik Edborg to be middle-aged. But as Rollman points out, middle age is a shifting boundary, hard to define.

The characters can hear and speak to each other, but they can’t touch through the Plexiglas barriers. In the box on the right, Colonna struggles with that ubiquitous modern horror: trying to get something done by phone. He can’t access the site he needs online because it no longer recognizes him. But when, after a long wait, he actually gets a human being named Angela on the phone, she can’t help him, either — because the system says he doesn’t exist. In her box, Duggan occupies herself with her job, which involves classifying data. On the other side of her, Rollman organizes a 25-year high-school reunion on Facebook. And then there’s Edborg, who seems to have moved into a new place and is trying to organize his belongings. This is hard, because he’s a hoarder and has also mislabeled his stuff.

There are a lot of lists and a lot of attempts on the characters’ part to categorize. And the idea of order is all mixed up with the idea of data – how we acquire it as well as how we sort it – and that leads to talk about generations: X-ers and Y-ers and Networlders, all of whom view the world in different ways because of the different ways in which the world comes to them. But the cast also points out that dividing human beings into generations with arbitrary cut-off points is deceptive.

Since this is a Buntport production, everything is hilariously askew, and the show is both filled with absurdities and dizzyingly clever. Middle Aged People does communicate a sense of loss: These people are boxed in, after all. Still, there’s a willingness to embrace the unknowable – and even magic in the shape of a little one-horned fairground goat passed off as a unicorn. It may have been just a sad, sickly animal, but there’s something about the idea of a unicorn and our willingness to accept it that transcends lists and data and frees the imagination.

Middle Aged People Sitting in Boxes opens Friday, September 2, and runs through September 24 at Buntport, 717 Lipan Street. For more information and tickets, call 720-946-1388 or go to buntport.com.