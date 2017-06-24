BuskerFest Is Back at Union Station Today!
|
BuskerFest is back.
Brandon Marshall
All aboard! Union Station BuskerFest is back, reviving a lost downtown Denver tradition. The fest kicked off on June 23, with-hoopers, magicians, b-boys, jugglers, face painters, fire-spinners, circus artists, samba musicians and art cars entertaining the crowd. And the free fun is back today! Get in on the act from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street.
You can find the full schedule at unionstationbuskerfest.com. And keep reading to see scenes from the opening night.
See the BuskerFest slideshow here.
