BuskerFest Is Back at Union Station Today!

All aboard! Union Station BuskerFest is back, reviving a lost downtown Denver tradition. The fest kicked off on June 23, with-hoopers, magicians, b-boys, jugglers, face painters, fire-spinners, circus artists, samba musicians and art cars entertaining the crowd. And the free fun is back today! Get in on the act from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street.

You can find the full schedule at unionstationbuskerfest.com. And keep reading to see scenes from the opening night.

