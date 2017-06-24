menu

BuskerFest Is Back at Union Station Today!

Free for all: Five Free Events in Denver This Week


BuskerFest Is Back at Union Station Today!

Saturday, June 24, 2017 at 7:05 a.m.
By Westword Staff
Brandon Marshall
A A

All aboard! Union Station BuskerFest is back, reviving a lost downtown Denver tradition. The fest kicked off on June 23, with-hoopers, magicians, b-boys, jugglers, face painters, fire-spinners, circus artists, samba musicians and art cars entertaining the crowd. And the free fun is back today! Get in on the act from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Union Station, 1701 Wynkoop Street.

You can find the full schedule at unionstationbuskerfest.com. And keep reading to see scenes from the opening night.

Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall
Brandon Marshall

See the BuskerFest slideshow here.

