Can Fat Dad Jim Gaffigan Fill a Massive Colorado Venue This Summer?


Monday, February 27, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.
By Kyle Harris
Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the 1STBANK Center in July.
Jim Gaffigan's Facebook page
Sure, everybody loves dad jokes. But can comedian Jim Gaffigan, the author of Dad Is Fat, pack the 1STBANK Center this summer for his Colorado stop on his Noble Ape Tour?

As one of ten comedians to ever sell out Madison Square Garden, possibly.

Gaffigan is known for his jokes about raising his five children, food, manhood and mundane life. In addition to his standup work, the comedian has starred in his own television program, The Jim Gaffigan Show, and performed in episodes of Portlandia and Law and Order: SVU. He will soon appear in the movie Chappaquiddick, a look at Ted Kennedy's 1968 drunk-driving accident that led to the death of Mary Jo Kopechne.

Gaffigan will perform at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, July 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59.50-$69.50 and available online at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 866-461-6556.

Kyle Harris
Kyle Harris, Westword’s Culture Editor, quit making documentaries and started writing when he realized he could tell hundreds of stories in the same amount of time it takes to make one movie. Before coming to Westword, he worked as the managing editor of The Colorado Independent. He has gardened his front yard to some neighbors’ disdain and others’ delight, played angry folk music at DIY spaces nationwide, curated a microcinema and written about everything from experimental film and polyamory to political backroom shenanigans and urban gardeners’ feuds.
1STBANK Center
More Info
More Info

11450 Broomfield Lane
Broomfield, CO 80020

303-410-0700

www.1stbankcenter.com

