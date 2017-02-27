Can Fat Dad Jim Gaffigan Fill a Massive Colorado Venue This Summer?

Comedian Jim Gaffigan will perform at the 1STBANK Center in July. Jim Gaffigan's Facebook page

Sure, everybody loves dad jokes. But can comedian Jim Gaffigan, the author of Dad Is Fat, pack the 1STBANK Center this summer for his Colorado stop on his Noble Ape Tour?

As one of ten comedians to ever sell out Madison Square Garden, possibly.

Gaffigan is known for his jokes about raising his five children, food, manhood and mundane life. In addition to his standup work, the comedian has starred in his own television program, The Jim Gaffigan Show, and performed in episodes of Portlandia and Law and Order: SVU. He will soon appear in the movie Chappaquiddick, a look at Ted Kennedy's 1968 drunk-driving accident that led to the death of Mary Jo Kopechne.

Gaffigan will perform at the 1STBANK Center on Saturday, July 29, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $59.50-$69.50 and available online at Altitude Tickets or by phone at 866-461-6556.

