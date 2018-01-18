Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under

Comedians, actors, filmmakers, and artists of all stripes have ensured the next five days are riddled with entertainment opportunities. From gallery openings to game conventions and museum soirees, the weekend holds enough wonder to tickle every sort of fancy. Even better, thrifty readers can attend any of the following ten events for less than ten American dollars. Keep reading for the ten best free and cheap events in Denver this weekend.

Civic Center Art in the Park: Tree of Transformation

Thursday, January 18, 5 to 6 p.m.

Civic Center Park

Free

In a welcome shift from the "giant blue animal" paradigm of public art in Denver, a new interactive installation called the "Tree of Transformation" is being unveiled today in Civic Center Park. Created by Denver-based artists Nick Geurts and Ryan Elmendorf of Yetiweurks, the Tree of Transformation combines light, sound, and touch for a multi-sensory experience sure to delight adults and children alike. Watch local musicians demonstrate the sonic potential of the Tree while nibbling on vittles from nearby food trucks at the unveiling of a lovely, yet ephemeral work of art, on display in the park until April 15. Visit the Civic Center Conservatory's events page for more information.

ConSensual Circus

Taboo Revue: Cirque 3000

Thursday, January 18, 6 to 8 p.m.

Syntax Physic Opera

$10

If you prefer your dystopian-themed performance art with a dash of sex positivity, ConSensual Circus has the perfect show for you. Set in the year 3000, where a cyborg-driven hierarchy has imposed Orwellian strictures upon their enslaved human populace in a quest for genetic perfection, the Taboo Revue: Circus 3000 celebrates the sensory wonder of art in open defiance of our future robot overlords. Enjoy a one-of-kind performance from a roving band of circus performers tonight at Syntax Physic Opera, a venue that thrives on this sort of inspired weirdness. Admission costs $10 at the door; visit ConSensual Circus' Facebook events page to find out more.

Emergin Filmmakers Project

Emerging Filmmakers Project

Thursday, January 18, 7:30 p.m.

Bug Theatre

$5

Since 2002, the Emerging Filmmakers Project has culled the city for the best independently produced movies. A third Thursday tradition at the Bug Theatre, EFP welcomes audience members to commune with filmmakers as they screen a selection of short films followed by an amusingly frank discussion. With eight films on the docket in January, including "Ducks 'a Million!" by Al Vigil, "Edibles and Uniballs" by Nancy Fingerhood, "Cardigan Sorrow" by Bradley Haag, and more, it's an ideal way for readers to get acquainted with the local film scene. Join host and local filmmaker Patrick Sheridan along with a gaggle of cinephiles and aspiring directors to celebrate a true crown jewel of Denver's DIY scene. Admission costs $5 at the door, find out more on EFP's Facebook events page.

Haley Loria Carnefix

Nighttime Tonight

Thursday, January 18, 9 p.m.

The Deer Pile

Donations

Comedy shows are ephemeral beasts by nature, but Nighttime Tonight requires more sustained effort then nearly any other local comedy endeavor. In addition to booking the show, writing a fresh topical monologue and sketch every month, host and producer Brian Flynn donates the entirety of the proceeds to a different worthy cause for each show. Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and thus Nighttime Tonight takes its final bow tonight. Join Flynn along with guests Olivia Schyling, Greg Hutt, Timmi Lasley, JD Lopez, Minori Hinds, Brett Hiker, and a special surprise guest to have a giggle and raise funds for Trans Lifeline. Visit the Nighttime Tonight Facebook events page for more details.

Robert Burnier's "Maldekstramana Angelo" and Justine Hill's "Misfit." David B. Smith Gallery

Opening Reception: Robert Burnier, Justine Hill and Tobias Fike

Friday, January 19, 6 to 8 p.m.

David B. Smith Gallery

Free

A trio of fine artists boldly experiment with form and space at a new exhibition debuting on Friday, January 19 at David B. Smith Gallery. The main exhibit features Chicago-based sculptor Robert Burnier, whose twisty aluminum creations contain linguistic dimensions as well —each piece is named in Esperanto, a language created by nineteenth century utopian idealists in an attempt to bridge cultural divides— as well as the off-kilter canvases of Justine Hill. In the gallery's project room, local artist Tobias Fike presents Stages, an installation that blends collage, shadows, and sound in an experience that fully immerses guests in Fike's creative vision. Catch the first glimpse of the exhibits and mingle with the artists at an opening reception starting at 6 p.m. Both exhibits will remain on display until Saturday, February 24. Head over to the David B. Smith Gallery home page for more details.

Midnight Madness: My Neighbor Totoro

January 19 to 20, Midnight

Landmark Esquire

$9.50

For a particular subset of cineastes, the heyday of Japan's Studio Ghibli ranks right alongside —if not above— the golden age of Disney in the field of animated achievements. Relive the magic of My Neighbor Totoro, one of anime auteur Hayao Miyazaki's finest early efforts at Landmark Esquire's Midnight Madness, a screening series dedicated to the culty and quirky. Though Ghibli has sadly closed up shop, their features promise to endure for generations. To learn more and buy tickets, $9.50, visit the Landmark Esquire box office page.

HexaCon

HexaCon Denver

January 19 to 21

Northglenn Ramada Plaza and Convention Center

Prices vary

Old-school gamers can table-top 'til they drop all weekend long at HexaCon Denver, a three day celebration of role playing, strategy, and board games. The convention also has several events scheduled for minatures and model train enthusiasts. The games begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 19 and continue until Sunday at 8 p.m. While a con badge costs $25, many of the individual events offer free admission. For more details, visit HexaCon's home page.

Geoff Decker

Designated Drunkard: A Comedy Drinking Game

Saturday, January 20, 7 p.m.

El Charrito's Comedy RoomRoom

$5

After watching the same comedians perform night after night, local open-mic hosts Caitie Hannan and Westword's own Byron Graham can readily reel off comics' favorite jokes, as well as their unconscious verbal tics and gestures. With their monthly showcase Designated Drunkard: A Comedy Drinking Game, Graham and Hannan mine the obsessions and mannerisms of local standups for a rib-tickling and liver-pickling hybrid of comedy show and drinking game. The format is fairly simple: Hannan and Graham write notes about each comic on a large easel pad and prompt the audience to drink each time the comic on stage says or does something on the list. A First Saturday staple of El Charrito's Comedy RoomRoom, the next round of Designated Drunkard welcomes mirth merchants Andres Becerril, Lila Bear, Preston Tompkins, Minori Hinds, and Deacon Gray to the stage. Visit Designated Drunkard's Nighout page to buy tickets, $5, and find out more.

Vital Theatre Company

Pinkalicious: The Musical

Sunday, January 21, 1:30 and 4 p.m.

Lone Tree Arts Center

$10

Enjoy an affably goofy afternoon of theater with Pinkalicious: A Musical, which premieres at the Lone Tree Arts Center for a pair of performances of Sunday, January 21. The tuneful tale of Pinkalicious, whose craze for cupcakes results in a whimsical pink-ening of her appearance, the Vital Theatre Company's presentation is a delightful part of the Center's Passport to Culture program. To buy tickets, $10, and learn more, visit the Lone Tree Arts Center's box office page.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Spring Educators Night

Monday, January 22, 6 to 9 p.m.

Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Free

While the public generally pays a lot of lip service to America's educators, actual currency is in dispiritingly short supply for the people responsible for shaping the next generation of learners. Fortunately, the Denver Museum of Nature and Science is offering teachers (and their guests) a preview of the museum's "At Your School experiences," along with a chance to explore the grounds, see Space Tours Live in Gates Planetarium, or catch an advanced screening of Jerusalem 3D on the IMAX screen. With light appetizers and a cash bar, it's an opportunity for educators and lifelong learners to mingle and enjoy one of the city's finest institutions of knowledge. Find more information on DMNS's box office page.

