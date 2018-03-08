Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 and Under

There's a strong argument to be made that Thursdays are the most exciting day of the week. Sure, Friday gets all the glory and namesake restaurant franchises, but determined weekenders seize this extra day of entertainment, enjoying an extra night out and plotting for the days ahead. Westword has your back, aspiring funsters. We've scoured the city's arts and culture calendar for top-dollar entertainment at the wage-slave-friendly price of $10 and under (fine print notwithstanding). See concerts, comedy shows and movie screenings, shop for vintage treasures or cuddle a baby goat. Whatever you do, don't stay cooped up at home. Keep reading for the ten best free and cheap events in the Denver area this weekend.

Lakewood Symphony Presents: Mediterranean Lunch

Thursday, March 8, 7:30 p.m.

Lakewood Cultural Center

$10 to $16

Feast your ears upon the sumptuous sounds of Italianate classical music at Mediterranean Lunch, presented by the Lakewood Symphony. Join Steve Metcalf (principal bass of the Colorado Symphony) for a buffet of beautiful music, including the overture for Gioachino Rossini's Il Turco in Italia, Giacomo Puccini's "The Chrysanthemums," Felix Mendelssohn's Italian-inspired Symphony No. 4, Op. 90 and Serge Koussevitzky's "Double Bass Concerto, Op. 3," a fine showcase for Metcalf's skills. Visit the Lakewood Symphony's box-office page to buy tickets, $10 to $16, and learn more.

World Wide Antique and Vintage Show

March 9 to 11, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Expo Building, 451 East 58th Avenue

$5

One of the finest antiquing shopportunities of the season, the World Wide Antique and Vintage show bursts with the furniture and fashions of yesteryear. Boasting over 85 different vendors who've scoured the globe for one-of-a-kind finds, the show is like a curio-festooned stroll through the past. A mere $5 grants guests admission to all three days of the show, with free entry for kids under twelve. Visit World Wide Antique and Vintage Show's homepage for more details.

Stain'd Arts

Liminal: A Storytelling Event

Saturday, March 10, 6 to 8 p.m.

Mercury Cafe

$10

Story and song unite at Liminal, Stain'd Arts' new storytelling event at the Mercury Cafe, a steadfast hub for local creatives. Join eight distinguished Denver storytellers for their true tales of belief, their words lovingly soundtracked by pianist Victor Chen's expressive accompaniment. The inaugural storytellers (including Shelsea Ochoa, Noah Kaplan, Kriste Peoples, Rachel Trignano, Andrew Jaffee, Sloane Kohnstamm, Jonathon Stalls and Jarrett Rivera Lebeau) hail from a wide array of creative disciplines and life experiences, with each speaker bringing different insight to the topic of belief. Admission is $10 at brownpapertickets.com, where readers can also find more information.

Denver Vintage Reggae Society

Denver Vintage Reggae Society Seven Year Anniversary

Saturday, March 10, 9 p.m.

Goosetown Tavern

Free

Although the blessed influence of Jamaican music has reverberated through many genres, reshaping ska, hip-hop, rocksteady, reggae and dancehall music, the good folks at the Denver Vintage Reggae Society have a soft spot for the classics. Celebrate seven years of playing the old favorites with a performance from living Studio One legend Judah Eskender Tafari, followed by a steady stream of hits to keep guests grooving until closing time. Visit Goosetown Tavern's Facebook events page for more details.

Fantastic Planet With King Eddie and DéCollage

Saturday, March 10, 10 p.m.

Alamo Drafthouse Sloan's Lake

$8

René Laloux's delightfully trippy Fantastic Planet is a film unlike any other, a sui generis sci-fi vision rich with memorable imagery and profound allegory. Set on the distant planet of Ygam, where giant blue humanoids keep human beings like house pets, the Cannes Grand Prix Award-winning film remains an unrivaled achievement in animation decades after its 1973 release. Prior to screening, guests can lounge at the Alamo's BarFly while enjoying performances from DéCollage and King Eddie, whose brand-new video, "Enter the Man," will precede the screening. Visit the Alamo's box-office page to buy tickets, $8, and learn more.

Denver Brass

Echoes of the Emerald Isles

March 10 to 11, 3 p.m.

Bethany Lutheran Church

$8 to $26

Get a head start on the St. Patrick's Day spirit at Echoes of the Emerald Isles, a soaring musical tribute to Colorado's Celtic heritage. Denver Brass presents an evening filled with the stirring sounds of Celtic Colorado Pipes and Drums, with accompaniment from pipe organist Rick Seaton. The program showcases themes from pop-culture favorites like Outlander as well as more traditional fare like "Steam Train to Mallaig" and "Ye Banks and Braes O'Bonnie Doon." Visit the Denver Brass events calendar for links to buy tickets, $8 to $26.

James Dewhirst

STILLness: Meditation in the Galleries

Sunday, March 11, 8:45 a.m.

Clyfford Still Museum

Free

For seasoned museum-goers, ambling peacefully through an exhibit becomes its own kind of walking meditation. Denver's forward-thinking Clyfford Still Museum is maximizing the potential of its tranquil galleries with a series of guided Sunday morning meditations co-presented by the Zen Center and the Shambhala Meditation Center of Denver. Guests are encouraged to wear soft-soled shoes, disconnect from their smartphones, and maintain complete silence for the duration of the event. Admission is free, but pre-registration on the Museum's events calendar is required.

Broken Shovels Farm

Open Farm and Snuggle Day Fundraiser

Sunday, March 11, 1 p.m.

Broken Shovels Farm

$5

On many farms, animals serve a utilitarian purpose that overshadows sentimental concerns, no matter how adorable the creatures may be. At Broken Shovels Farm, however, families are welcome to visit and interact with the animals in a lovely pastoral setting, located just outside Henderson. A sanctuary for abused, neglected or unwanted farm animals, Broken Shovels has a heartwarming policy that mothers are never to be separated from their young. All these cuddly cows, goats, pigs and donkeys require tremendous upkeep, which is why Broken Shovels is hosting an Open Farm and Snuggle Fundraiser, welcoming donors to experience how happy animals live. March's event promises an almost unbearable abundance of cuteness as the farmers have recently welcomed four baby goats to Broken Shovel's furry family. Visit Broken Shovel's Facebook events page for more details, including very specific instructions on how to feed the goats and pigs.

The Wit's Shakesbeer

Shakesbeer Presents: Arden of Faversham

Sunday, March 11, 7 p.m.

Thump Coffee Capitol Hill Roastery

Free

Revel in mortal foolishness with the Wit's Shakesbeer, a beery and cheery company of players presenting original adaptations of William Shakespeare's famous (and forgotten) plays in unconventional venues. While scholars debate the authorship of Arden of Faversham, the fact-based tale of Thomas Arden's betrayal and murder is a highlight of Shakespeare apocrypha. If readers can't make it on Sunday, Shakesbeer will be returning to Thump for a repeat performance on Thursday, March 15. Admission is free; visit the Wit Shakesbeer Facebook page to learn more.

Nut House Comedy Show

Sunday, March 11, 7 p.m.

Walnut Room

$5

Denver is positively lousy with great comedy shows produced by enterprising local standups, and the Nut House Comedy Show is no exception. Hosted and curated by boisterous Alabama transplant Derrick Stroup, the show welcomes Denver's funniest people to the Walnut Room's classy stage, which typically hosts concerts. The tradition of excellence continues with March's crackerjack lineup, including James Draper, Lila Bear, Ryan Nowell and Dick Black, with Denver Comedy Champion Nathan Lund in the headlining spot. Visit the Nut House's Facebook events page to find more information.

