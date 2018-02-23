Weekend Warriors: Five of Denver's Best Weekend Workouts

Time to get sweaty, Denver. Here are five free, cheap and, most important, inclusive workouts to catch this weekend to give you a taste of the local fitness industry.

Lifestyle Fit for 55+

CrossFit DeCO

Friday, February 23, 10:30 a.m.

CrossFit DeCO has set out to prove that a fit lifestyle is attainable at any age. On Friday morning, the CrossFit box is offering Denver residents 55 and up a free introductory session to learn how to achieve their fitness goals. Coffee and bagels will be provided, and the coaches will explain how CrossFit training can help improve day-to-day activities, as well as explain the different membership options at Crossfit DeCO. After attending this introductory session, attendees are invited to attend a free workout on Wednesday, February 28, at 10:30 a.m. to test out the gym. Learn more at the CrossFit DeCO ticketing site.