Weekend Warriors: Five of Denver's Best Weekend Workouts

Time to get sweaty, Denver. Here are five free, cheap and, most important, inclusive workouts to catch this weekend to give you a taste of the local fitness industry.
Lifestyle Fit for 55+
CrossFit DeCO
Friday, February 23, 10:30 a.m.
CrossFit DeCO has set out to prove that a fit lifestyle is attainable at any age. On Friday morning, the CrossFit box is offering Denver residents 55 and up a free introductory session to learn how to achieve their fitness goals. Coffee and bagels will be provided, and the coaches will explain how CrossFit training can help improve day-to-day activities, as well as explain the different membership options at Crossfit DeCO. After attending this introductory session, attendees are invited to attend a free workout on Wednesday, February 28, at 10:30 a.m. to test out the gym. Learn more at the CrossFit DeCO ticketing site.
Men’s Event: Run, Ride, Recover
Zuni Street Brewing
Saturday, February 24, 10 a.m.
This one’s for the boys. Neighborhood partners are coming together for a run, spinning and recovery event — and recovery includes beer, in this case. The workout will begin with a run through Highland that will be led by Lululemon ambassador Erik Sunde, co-owner of Citius Fieldhouse, and then transition to a ride in the brewery led by High Ride Cycle. Lululemon ambassador Jace Buzek of Well Set Denver will then lead the guys through a stretch and recovery session, and the athletic apparel company will pick up the bar tab for the first fifty attendees. Visit the Eventbrite website for more information or to register for the free event.
Pints and Poses
Factotum Brewhouse
Saturday, February 24, 10:30 a.m.
Strike a [yoga] pose and then wash it down with a beer at Factotum Brewhouse. Better Buzz Yoga will be leading a free vinyasa flow starting at 10:30 a.m., and Factotum will serve up free pints immediately following the class. Attendees are required to bring their own mat for this class. Visit the Better Buzz Yoga Facebook page for more information.
LGBTQAI Aroma Flow
RiNo Yoga Social
Saturday, February 24, 7 p.m.
This community-focused class will use essential oils and yoga to create a centering and emotionally supportive environment. Prior to the beginning of class, a twenty-minute educational session about the benefits of essential oils — including physical and emotional benefits — will be provided by the High Range Collective. The cost of this class is $10 pre-event or $14 at the door. Visit High Range Collective’s ticketing website for more information or to purchase tickets.
Free Lululemon Rebel Pop-Up Workout
Lululemon Highlands Square
Sunday, February 25, 10 a.m.
Find your inner rebel and join the Rebel trainers and Lulemon for a free workout Sunday morning. Alejandra Morse and Michael Bales will lead attendees through a functional group-training workout before Sunday Funday truly begins. Bringing a mat to this workout is required; bringing a friend is encouraged. Visit the Rebel Workout Facebook page for more information.
