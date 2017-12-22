Weekend Warriors: Five Workouts to Catch Before Christmas

The holidays are officially upon us, as is the undue stress of not having ordered online in time for a guaranteed pre-Christmas Day delivery. Use this weekend to reset and re-energize — and then head into the chaos that is last-minute holiday shopping.

Hot Mamas Free Community Workout

Hot Mamas Exercise

Friday, December 22, 12 p.m.

The Hot Mamas Exercise crew has added some new instructors to its lineup, and they’re looking for willing participants to test out their skills and sweat for an hour. Rebecca Kanov is on the schedule this Friday at noon, and she’ll be teaching one of the traditional Hot Mamas workouts. Hot Mamas Exercise, which offers classes solely for women and with women’s bodies in mind, combines cardio, conditioning, strength, flexibility and core. For more information about what to expect during the workout or to sign up, visit the Hot Mamas Exercise website.

Run toward that Hoka One One raffle. Boulder Running Company Greenwood Village

Hoka Holiday Saturday Long Run

Boulder Running Company Greenwood Village

Saturday, December 23, 7:30 a.m.

It may be cold out, but that won’t stop the folks at Boulder Running Company Greenwood Village from setting out on their weekly Saturday long run. This week, Hoka One One will be joining the party, offering running shoe demonstrations and free gait analyses. Boulder Running Company will provide post-run holiday breakfast treats and drinks, and as a bonus, anyone dressed in holiday attire will be entered into a raffle for special prizes from Hoka One One. Visit Boulder Running Company Greenwood Village’s Facebook page for more information.

Buti Yoga Saturdays

ZenDen Mindful Events

Saturday, December 23, 10 a.m.

The Buti Yoga Colorado Tribe is calling. Buti Yoga combines tribal dance, plyometrics and yoga into an intensive yet approachable hour-long workout. The “tribe” boasts self-love and self-confidence while toning your body and can be found at ZenDen Mindful Events on Saturday mornings, as well as at other locations and rotating dates. Ashton August will be leading this Saturday’s class. The drop-in rate is $12, and all levels are welcome. Visit the Buti Yoga Colorado Tribe Facebook page for more information.

Lose yourself in restorative yoga and storytelling. The Freya Project Facebook page

Storytime Restorative Yoga

The Freya Project

Sunday, December 24, 4:30 p.m.

’Twas the night before Christmas, and all through the house, not a creature was stirring...except for the yogis. Two instructors from the Freya Project will lead this practice, one guiding attendees through restorative poses, the other reading from the Myth of the Asanas. The class is free for members of the Freya Project, and non-members can pay a drop-in rate of $18. Cookies and cider will be available for everyone. For more information, visit the Freya Project Facebook event page for more information.

Let Tiffany Bray lead you through a meditative practice. Tiffany Bray Yoga Facebook page

Donation-Based Yin Yoga

RiNo Yoga Social

Sunday, December 24, 6:30 p.m.

Before heading fully into the holidays, stop into RiNo Yoga Social for a meditative yin yoga class. Tiffany Bray Yoga will lead yogis through a prop-heavy class, focusing on relieving stress from the mind and body. Props and mats will be provided, and a donation of $10 is suggested. Visit the RiNo Yoga Social Facebook event page for more information.

