menu

Check It Out: Red Chair Bookshop Opening at Central Denver Library

Lit Calendar: SubText at Counterpath, Gloria Steinem and a Roald Dahl Celebration


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Check It Out: Red Chair Bookshop Opening at Central Denver Library

Monday, September 19, 2016 at 2:14 p.m.
By Patricia Calhoun
The Red Chair Bookshop inside the Central Denver Library.
The Red Chair Bookshop inside the Central Denver Library.
Westword
A A

You don't have to wait for the next big library sale to stock your shelves. Tomorrow morning the Denver Public Library will open the Red Chair Bookshop on the west side of the Central Denver Library. The store will sell library souvenirs along with used books, CDs and DVDs — some pulled out of circulation, others donated.

Every year, about 3 million items are donated to the DPL. “We get donations of books and materials in perfect condition and the store allows us to get them into new hands and make money to support the library’s collections and programs," says Laurie Romer, assistant director of the Friends Foundation, a non-profit that supports the library. "It’s a win-win for everyone.”

And a big win for the Friends, who responded for requests from customers who asked daily why the library didn't have a bookstore. "So it was really the idea of the public," notes Romer. "I just had the energy and will to make it happen."

Donald Lipski's "The Yearling" and its big red chair.
Donald Lipski's "The Yearling" and its big red chair.
Westword

Related Stories

The store, whose name is a nod to Donald Lipski's "The Yearling" that stands outside the library on West 14th Avenue, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and staffed by Friends volunteers. All profits will benefit the library.  "We have little red chairs for sale, each with a quote about bookstores," Romer says,  "and our art all features red chairs. We also have DPL T-shirts and water bottles."

And there's plenty of obscure, cool stuff, too, like "our curated collection of Colorado history books, including a book of Harry Rhodes photos," adds Romer.

But bargain-hunters needn't worry that the new store will close the book on the big sales. The Friends Foundation will continue to host large-scale book sales when inventory becomes high. In fact, the next sale is scheduled for November 17 through November 19 in the Central Library’s Conference Center.

Inside the Red Chair Bookshop.
Inside the Red Chair Bookshop.
Westword

Check it out!

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Denver Central Library
More Info
More Info

10 W. 14th Ave.
Denver, CO 80204

720-865-1111

www.denverlibrary.org

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >