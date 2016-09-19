Check It Out: Red Chair Bookshop Opening at Central Denver Library

The Red Chair Bookshop inside the Central Denver Library. Westword

You don't have to wait for the next big library sale to stock your shelves. Tomorrow morning the Denver Public Library will open the Red Chair Bookshop on the west side of the Central Denver Library. The store will sell library souvenirs along with used books, CDs and DVDs — some pulled out of circulation, others donated.

Every year, about 3 million items are donated to the DPL. “We get donations of books and materials in perfect condition and the store allows us to get them into new hands and make money to support the library’s collections and programs," says Laurie Romer, assistant director of the Friends Foundation, a non-profit that supports the library. "It’s a win-win for everyone.”

And a big win for the Friends, who responded for requests from customers who asked daily why the library didn't have a bookstore. "So it was really the idea of the public," notes Romer. "I just had the energy and will to make it happen."

Donald Lipski's "The Yearling" and its big red chair. Westword

The store, whose name is a nod to Donald Lipski's "The Yearling" that stands outside the library on West 14th Avenue, will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and staffed by Friends volunteers. All profits will benefit the library. "We have little red chairs for sale, each with a quote about bookstores," Romer says, "and our art all features red chairs. We also have DPL T-shirts and water bottles."

And there's plenty of obscure, cool stuff, too, like "our curated collection of Colorado history books, including a book of Harry Rhodes photos," adds Romer.

But bargain-hunters needn't worry that the new store will close the book on the big sales. The Friends Foundation will continue to host large-scale book sales when inventory becomes high. In fact, the next sale is scheduled for November 17 through November 19 in the Central Library’s Conference Center.

Inside the Red Chair Bookshop. Westword

Check it out!

