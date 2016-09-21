CineLatino Will Make a "Taco Truck on Every Corner" a Reality
Tacos!
Mark Antonation
What has the power to register voters (and possibly bring about world peace)?
Tacos, of course.
Playing off a Donald Trump surrogate's famous "taco trucks on every corner" quote, in which the co-founder of Latinos for Trump suggested that leaving immigration unsolved would lead to – gasp! – a taco truck on every corner, the Denver Film Society will partner with ¡DALE!, a voter-registration organization, and Mestizo's Food Truck to bring tacos to a voter-registration drive on Saturday, September 24, at the Sie FilmCenter.
Next stop: Sie FilmCenter.
Mestizos Facebook page
The voter-registration drive coincides with CineLatino, a four-day celebration of Latino film that runs September 22 through September 25. The voter-registration and taco-truck fest will run from noon to 5 p.m., with a free screening of the documentary Willie Velazquez: Your Voice Is Your Vote at 2 p.m.
Find out more at denverfilm.org.
