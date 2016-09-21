menu

CineLatino Will Make a "Taco Truck on Every Corner" a Reality

Ten Things to Do in Denver for $10 or Less (Eight Free), September 16-18


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

CineLatino Will Make a "Taco Truck on Every Corner" a Reality

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 at 5:58 a.m.
By Ana Campbell
Tacos!EXPAND
Tacos!
Mark Antonation
A A

What has the power to register voters (and possibly bring about world peace)? 

Tacos, of course.

Related Stories

Playing off a Donald Trump surrogate's famous "taco trucks on every corner" quote, in which the co-founder of Latinos for Trump suggested that leaving immigration unsolved would lead to – gasp! – a taco truck on every corner, the Denver Film Society will partner with ¡DALE!, a voter-registration organization, and Mestizo's Food Truck to bring tacos to a voter-registration drive on Saturday, September 24, at the Sie FilmCenter.

Next stop: Sie FilmCenter.
Next stop: Sie FilmCenter.
Mestizos Facebook page

The voter-registration drive coincides with CineLatino, a four-day celebration of Latino film that runs September 22 through September 25. The voter-registration and taco-truck fest will run from noon to 5 p.m., with a free screening of the documentary Willie Velazquez: Your Voice Is Your Vote at 2 p.m.

Find out more at denverfilm.org.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Sie FilmCenter
More Info
More Info

2510 E. Colfax Ave.
Denver, CO 80206

720-381-0813

www.denverfilm.org/filmcenter

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Denver Westword, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >